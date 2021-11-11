Now even the fight against climate change becomes “feminist”

Climate change is an issue “ feminist “. Word of the Scottish Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the National Party. Sturgeon talked about how women should be at the center of the fight against climate change from the international showcase of COP26, the United Nations climate summit held in Glasgow. With her, on stage, US Chamber Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Even the latter, as reported by the agency LaPresse, called for women and girls to be at the center of efforts to combat climate change, saying they are disproportionately affected by the impacts of global warming.

Feminism is on the verge of climate

But what does feminism have to do with climate change? The Scottish premier stressed that women are “ more vulnerable “, as they constitute the” great majority of the poor in the world “, often “ they depend on small-scale agriculture for their livelihood “and represent” 80% of people displaced “due to climate-related disasters. Speaking to a panel focusing on climate and gender, Sturgeon said:” There is no doubt that we must ensure that climate change is a feminist issue. We need to make sure that the experiences of women and girls around the world, so often disproportionately affected by climate change, are understood as we work out the solutions. ” Sturgeon then added: “ When world leaders gathered here last week, of the approximately 120 leaders only a small minority were women. This must change and it must change rapidly “.

The patina of politically correct

For its part, Nancy Pelosi led a group of over 20 US politicians who went to the Glasgow conference. Speaking to the audience, he said this was the largest congressional delegation ever to attend a conference on climate change, as reported by the Daily Mail. Of course, “feminism” is brought up to give a patina cool and politically correct at a conference on climate that risks ending with a lot of chatter, a lot of nice words, a lot of announcements and very few facts. Yesterday, the president of COP26, the British Alok Sharma, explained that there is a “ mountain to climb “to find an adequate agreement to tackle the threat of global warming, while a first draft agreement has begun to set out how countries will reduce emissions to avoid temperature increases, urging better climate plans for 2030 to be presented by the end of 2022 in order to limit overheating to 1.5 C. From the series: the mountain gave birth to the mouse.

The truth about climate change

The truth is that climate change does not concern (only) “gender”, with all due respect to the progressive identity and the words of the Scottish premier, but the poorest countries. According to a recent study, eight of the ten most affected countries in the world come from the African continent. These are countries such as Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania. Countries with very young and rapidly growing populations, considering that in Sudan 43% of the population is between 0 and 14 years and the majority is male, despite the high infant mortality rate and a life expectancy that reaches just 63 years for males. For this reason, bringing up “feminism” risks being just an ideological slogan and little else.