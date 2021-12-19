“Now everything is perfect. Stop dual users? I’ll explain”

Since the beginning of the A league, DAZN has caused many problems to users who have often complained with the digital platform. Gradually the situation seemed to improve, as stated by Veronica Diquattro, CFO of DAZN for Europe.

“We are almost at the end of the first round and the physiological problems of adjustment are now to be considered overcome. Users who contact us for streaming problems decreased by 70% compared to the first days. Moreover, a transition phase was foreseeable while new technologies were being prepared to support unprecedented numbers in Italy ”.

DAZN Serie A

DAZN, CEO: “Double user, we will change from next year”

Another question to be addressed with DAZN which has created many discontent among users concerned the announcement on the stop to dual users.

“The subscription is personal and non-transferable, it is clearly specified in our contracts. From our monitoring, however, we found that the functionality is exploited incorrectly by users who also sell one of the two users. There will probably be a change from next season. However, we want to provide a flexible experience to users and therefore we will introduce modular subscriptions based on different needs, for example with family subscription forms ”.

DAZN again with the Series TO? “This is precisely our wish. We want to stay with Lega Serie A for several years. Ours is not a simple activity and requires technological, content and product developments that require know-how and the ability to pool skills acquired in multiple markets.“.