Sports

Now fans booed Aaron Judge

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

The New York Yankees have started the MLB season correctly with a 2-2 record, losing Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, that was not what made the headlines, but part of the fans present at Yankee Stadium booed Aaron Judge in the eighth inning, after he struck out. However, for the Judge this does not even faze him.

While it could be that part of the boos towards Aaron Judge were due to his poor offensive production during the game or his refusal to sign a contract with the Yankees, as he told WFAN’s Ryan Chichester, it is nothing new for the Judge. and on the contrary, he is used to it.

Boos are not uncommon. I have been listening to them since 2016. The truth is that it is nothing new, it is not a novelty at all.

The truth is that the Yankees fans have not had any patience with their players at this start of the season, since on Opening Day, Gerrit Cole was also booed, the same case with Aaron Hicks or Joey Gallo, who their low productions Offensives have earned them one or another “boo” from the respectable.

Gabriel Delgado

I started as a rookie at Al Bat in early 2018 and am in my third season covering Major League Baseball as a web reporter. I’m a fan of the San Francisco Giants, number one defender of Barry Bonds, and hater of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña are the future of baseball, Mike Trout is overrated, and the Astros deserved to have the World Series taken from them for their cheating. Besides baseball, I also enjoy football, flag football, basketball, and just about any other game that involves a ball or ball. I’m also an amateur musician, a penniless gamer and very nerdy. Graduated in journalism from the University of Guadalajara, I graduated in 2017. Born in the world capital of shrimp, Escuinapa, Sinaloa. I lived for a while in Australia; I survived giant spiders, tasmanian devils and fought a kangaroo and didn’t die trying.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Olimpia stumbled against Platense and lost the leadership of the Clausura 2022 Tournament

4 mins ago

Chucky Lozano is called a ‘bulge’ in Italy; press talks about sale

16 mins ago

Bara is already preparing changes for Lewandowski… As they will adjust their squad

28 mins ago

Rafael Devers demands $300 million from Red Sox for extension

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button