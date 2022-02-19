now half the country is yellow and the other half is green

Zach

Two weeks after Mexico had fifteen states in orange, now the country is making drastic progress at the official traffic light for COVID-19 from the Ministry of Health. At the new traffic light there is no longer any state with a high risk of contagion, but now half of the country is at a yellow traffic light and the other half at green.


The states with a yellow traffic light are:

  1. sound
  2. chihuahua
  3. Coahuila
  4. New Lion
  5. Tamaulipas
  6. Sinaloa
  7. Nayarit
  8. Jalisco
  9. Colima
  10. Aguascalientes
  11. Queretaro
  12. gentleman
  13. Mexico state
  14. Morelos
  15. Mexico City
  16. oaxaca

Meanwhile, the states at a green traffic light are:

  1. Lower California
  2. Baja California Sur
  3. Durango
  4. Zacatecas
  5. San Luis Potosi
  6. Michoacan
  7. Guanajuato
  8. Veracruz
  9. Tlaxcala
  10. Puebla
  11. Warrior
  12. Tabasco
  13. Chiapas
  14. Campeche
  15. Quintana Roo
  16. Yucatan
The cases of Baja California, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí stand out, which at the traffic light two weeks ago were at high risk of contagion, but now they are at a green traffic light. In the rest the progress has been only one phase of the traffic light.

The progress of the country reflects the decrease in cases after the rebound due to the Omicron variant. The states that despite the increase in cases never stopped being green are Tlaxcala, Chiapas, Veracruz and Campeche.

The new epidemiological risk traffic light for COVID-19 will be in force from February 21 to March 6.

