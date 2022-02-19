now half the country is yellow and the other half is green

Two weeks after Mexico had fifteen states in orange, now the country is making drastic progress at the official traffic light for COVID-19 from the Ministry of Health. At the new traffic light there is no longer any state with a high risk of contagion, but now half of the country is at a yellow traffic light and the other half at green.





The states with a yellow traffic light are:

sound chihuahua Coahuila New Lion Tamaulipas Sinaloa Nayarit Jalisco Colima Aguascalientes Queretaro gentleman Mexico state Morelos Mexico City oaxaca

Meanwhile, the states at a green traffic light are:

Lower California Baja California Sur Durango Zacatecas San Luis Potosi Michoacan Guanajuato Veracruz Tlaxcala Puebla Warrior Tabasco Chiapas Campeche Quintana Roo Yucatan

The cases of Baja California, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí stand out, which at the traffic light two weeks ago were at high risk of contagion, but now they are at a green traffic light. In the rest the progress has been only one phase of the traffic light.

The progress of the country reflects the decrease in cases after the rebound due to the Omicron variant. The states that despite the increase in cases never stopped being green are Tlaxcala, Chiapas, Veracruz and Campeche.

The new epidemiological risk traffic light for COVID-19 will be in force from February 21 to March 6.