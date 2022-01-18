now he drags the bigwigs of Wall Street- Corriere.it into the dispute

from Andrea Marinelli

Founder of Apollo, Jeffrey Epstein’s friend tycoon accused of sexual abuse and defamation by Russian model Guzel Ganieva. He denies everything, and claims to be the victim of an extortion attempt

He doesn’t want to be shipwrecked alone Leon Black, founder of the private equity giant Apollo Global Management and 214th richest man in the world. Already forced to resign in March of last year because of his parents ties to Jeffrey Epstein, billionaire convicted of pedophilia and committed suicide in prison, in June the powerful New York financier – 70 years old and a fortune of 10.4 billion: art collector, in 2012 he paid 120 million for the Scream of Munch – state accused of sexual abuse by his ex-lover Guzel Ganieva, a 38-year-old Russian model who claims she was also forced to fly to Florida with him to satisfy her friend’s sexual needs. That day nothing happened, but Black – says the model – allegedly abused her for years, manipulated her and, finally, forced to sign a secrecy agreement in 2015.

For Black’s lawyers, all fictional work; Ganieva replies that the tycoon, in addition to abusing her, also ruined her reputation by accusing her of extortion. The financier, married and father of 4 children, denies the charges, but admits he gave his ex-lover around 20 million to keep her from revealing the details of a six-year relationship. Now the billionaire has gone on the counterattack and is drawing some of the city’s most prominent figures into contention. As the Financial Times, Black would have asked to access Steven Rubenstein’s phone data – one of the most prominent executives in the New York PR world, including Donald Trump, Rupert Murdoch and Apollo herself – and other Wall Street bigwigs.

Rubenstein was informed by the telephone operator Verizon, which he will be obliged to deliver the data of every phone call and message passed on your iPhone over a 12-month period: from l Black wants to go back to the contacts the prince had with nine individuals – including journalists who wrote about the case – to prove that he was victim of an attempted extortion. Rubenstein’s lawyers call the move shameful and incorrect. Every citizen should be horrified – they commented – thinking that a simple spectator can be ordered to provide their telephone data at the behest of a party.

was Susan Estrich, a feminist academic who directed Michael Dukakis’ presidential campaign in 1988 and most recently defended the boss of Fox News, Roger Ailes, accused of sexual harassment by several women, to turn the case over. The lawyer, who joined a top-level team in November, he invoked a rule usually used in mafia cases to argue that Ganieva and her attorneys at the prominent Wigdor firm would come up with a plan – involving two PRs and a mysterious lender who can get into a fight with a billionaire – to get even more out of Black, or destroy him.

The billionaire therefore wants to understand who pays the legal fees of the other party: according to the letter of appointment provided to the court, Ganieva would give her lawyers 38% of the possible compensation obtained by Black, but the Wigdor firm would not receive anything if the lawsuit were not successful. Behind, for, Black’s lawyers see the shadow of someone more powerful: perhaps the financier’s former partner, Josh Harris, who was hoping to take his place, or Michael Rubin, owner with same Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball. absurd that his name is associated with this story, commented Harris’s spokesperson. Both, however, are cited in Black’s lawsuit.