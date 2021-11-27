Sports

now he’s the extra man

ROME- The time of the difficulties was anesthetized by the ability to react. Now comes the time of confirmations. After the big match against little Zorya, Nicolò Zaniolo prepares for the match that can also give him his first goal in the league. Torino are not the simplest opponent in this sense, but the clues coming from the European session help to look to the future with a different optimism.[…] It was an important test for convincing Mourinho, passed it. Not just for the goals, who had been missing for three months, but also for the willingness to improve the team’s attacking game. To Abraham, Zaniolo provided an assist and a half. For this reason his teammate, after the first Italian brace, indicated him in front of everyone. She wanted to thank him. And as leader in pectore of this group, he urged the Olimpico to applaud Nicolò when it was time for a replacement. The two, who are discovering themselves to be very compatible on the pitch, will start the game again tomorrow, hoping to repeat themselves or in any case to maintain a high standard of performance. snuggles. Having seen him so perky, as unselfish as he had not been against Bodo, Mourinho used the post-match of Conference to send television hearts: “Zaniolo has great potential. It just needs to improve tactically and in psychological stability. Great players shouldn’t lose faith in times when things fail. I am here to help him, not to harm him“. Also for this reason he had sent him on the bench against Venice and Genoa. He hadn’t seen him ready enough in training, beyond the famous quarrel which in no way affected mutual esteem.

Zaniolo, meeting in Trigoria with the prosecutor

Yesterday, in Trigoria, Zaniolo received a visit from attorney, Claudio Vigorelli, who in this period was almost his second father. The blitz it had nothing to do with the hypothesis of renewal contractual, at the moment rather distant, but it was an occasion to verify it mood, much more relaxed after a couple of weeks of doubts. “I like to respond on the pitch – recalled Zaniolo in the interviews – and I make myself available to the coach: wherever he wants me to play I will try to do what I know“. Which is not cheap.

