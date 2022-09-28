now he’s with Emily Ratajkowski!

After the stormy end of his relationship with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has decided to stay alone for some time but now, a sensational gossip would like the Bullett Train star to be very close to the model Emily Ratajkowski.

The rumors have started to chase each other already this summer but now, according to what the magazine reported People the two would be dating more and more assiduously although they are not yet ready to formalize their relationship.

“Brad and Emily spend a lot of time together,” a source told the famous American magazine. “They don’t go out together in the classic sense, and friends can’t tell if, as they say, ‘they’re serious’, but they see each other very often.”

And while Angelina Jolie still seems to have not found a soul mate, Brad Pitt seems ready to finally turn the page after the last complex years spent in the eye of the storm. The relationship between the two Hollywood stars is far from rosy but apparently, they are ready to cooperate for the sake of their children.

For her part, Emily Ratajkowski has recently divorced and after the multiple betrayals suffered by her now ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the model would not yet be ready to come out with the famous actor. We will see what happens in the coming weeks.