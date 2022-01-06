Sports

now his head is clear of thoughts

Latest on Insigne’s signing with Toronto and in view of tomorrow’s Juve-Napoli

Latest on Insigne’s signing with Toronto and in view of Juve-Napoli tomorrow, updates from Il Mattino.

For tomorrow despite the not extraordinary conditions, Lorenzo will be among the squads. Assuming you play, of course. He has always trained these days, he has recovered from Covid and calf problems and even if he has lived through the best days from a physical point of view, he wants to be there in what promises to be the last Juventus-Napoli of his career. Owner or on the bench? The impression is that the genius of Frattamaggiore can play from the first minute, even taking into account the tsunami of absences in these hours. In any case, Insigne does not hold back. Strengthened by the contract for the next five years, he may even be able to play with a clearer head of thoughts. His future is written. Tomorrow night he will try to take off the last whim. Despite not being at the top. The last great gestures of the man who did not want to become a flag.

