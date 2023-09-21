Now how long does Covid last and what are the new symptoms?

Covid continues to spread among the population and, although WHO concluded the pandemic a few months ago, the increase in cases in primary care centers has been noticeable in recent weeks. For this reason, it is not surprising that questions come back about what the symptoms are and how long they last.

As far as symptoms are concerned, the symptoms caused by this 2023 variant circulating are similar to previous ones, although, as the family doctor explains, “in general the clinic is normal.” Patients come for consultation and report, “fever or low-grade fever, nasal congestion, cough, sneezing, muscle pain… which is the common cold.”

Of course, although these are not serious symptoms, more and more people are using masks again to avoid infecting third parties or to prevent infection and, given the surge in Covid cases, antigen tests are in high demand in pharmacies .

These new subvariants are characterized by greater transmissibility: they are EG.5, known as Aeris, and BA.2.86, called Pirola and are the most widespread. In fact, Pirola is one of those most monitored by WHO, given that it is the one that has suffered the most mutations, up to 42 changes in the amino acids of the spike protein.

related news



In terms of transmission, these new variants of Covid spread in the same way as the rest: through droplets exhaled by infected people when they talk, cough or sneeze.

How long does new Covid last?



The characteristics and duration of the symptoms developing with the new Covid are similar to the previous symptoms. This means that, as seen in primary care, discomfort usually appears two or three days after infection.

The infection and its symptoms (cough, congestion, cough) can last between three to seven days, although it is not unusual that, as was the case with previous Covid variants and the common cold, it can last up to ten days.

The average time to stop testing positive for COVID is between five and seven days, although it may take a few more days. It is normal for antigen tests to stop testing positive at some point during the first ten days of illness, but there are also people who remain positive after those days, even if they have no symptoms. Be.

Of course, testing positive does not mean that you will continue to be infected during this period and currently, there is no need to adopt any special measures other than taking precautions, using masks in closed spaces and avoiding contact with at-risk people. . Of getting infected.