“Now I can also help others”. Here’s how much he earns

Nina, star of OnlyFans, in an interview with the ‘Daily Mail’ told how the well-known platform has changed her life: from homeless who used to use the charity canteens to homeowner, but the most important thing is that now she can help the others.

An ‘alternative’ method of redeeming oneself

An OnlyFans star revealed that she was so poor she didn’t have enough money for food, while now making thousands by selling her hot images online.

It was not an ‘easy’ choice: the girl received a predominantly Catholic education and many members of her family stigmatized her choice and now they no longer speak to her. Also, in Ireland, sex workers are “generally hated and despised”, but for her it was the only way to finally have enough money for her basic needs.

Recounting her over-the-top change in life, Nina said, “I went from having to shamefully contact charities so I can get food stamps, to not having to check my bank account before buying groceries. It might not seem like a big deal to most people, but it means everything to me. “

“I was so depressed and hungry because I didn’t have the means to eat, there were some weeks where I went for days without food because I was too embarrassed to always ask.”

The other side of the coin

Now, however, thanks to his activity on OnlyFans, he earns so much that he could spend “thousands on five-star resorts”, but is instead wisely saving for a house to buy without a mortgage, the dream of his life: “I went easily from € 330 (£ 283) per month to € 2,000 (£ 1,716) per day, ”continued Nina, who nevertheless does not forget who helped her in her time of need.

“I regularly donate my earnings to charities that have helped me, they made me feel that I was not alone and I know that the money I give them will help more people, they were in the same situation or worse than I was.”

A beautiful girl, inside and out, who adds: “No amount of money I will return will ever show them how much they really helped me when I had absolutely no other choice, and I am grateful to be in a position to help others now, all thanks to my online sex job. “