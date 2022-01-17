“Now I fear for my children’s mental health”

I bring you this very touching letter that I received yesterday:

“I’m Chiara, mother of two boys aged 10 and 14. From 10 January sport has been denied to unvaccinated young people, to this is added that at school, however, with only two positives, the super green pass is required to enter. Who does not have it is forced to stay in DAD.

I am genuinely very worried about this situation. I am part of the Telegram group “Sportsmen”, there are 9000 of parents and coaches who are moving to help their children. The new generations, our future, are undergoing a frontal attack. There are tangible testimonies of the suffering that this restriction is causing: children tried by socialization, sports, the right to education. The measure is now full, we want to give them back the life they have the right to live, without ifs and buts. No more blackmail.

Think Francesco, there are two disabled children (Domenico, 13 and Vittorio, 16) who practice wheelchair basketball and who can no longer train from 10 January.

As a group we have sent one open letter to the President of the Council, the President of the Republic, the ministries, bodies and sports federations, pointing out that punishing with the exclusion of athletes who have undergone a tampon for months in order to practice sports appears to be a useless and harmful measure that could have very serious consequences on the mental health of children, such as depression, anxiety and a sense of frustration. All this, we know well, will not stop the circulation of the virus.

Furthermore, the total absence of empathy and closeness on the part of bodies, federations and sports associations contributes to hurting our children and families even more. These sports bodies and associations, in order to comply with the regulatory requirements, are forced to issue suspension notes for athletes and workers in the sector who have the burdensome obligation to check green certifications.

Years of sacrifice, self-denial and training are written off in articles of the law. Dreams and hopes of those who dedicate a large part of their life to sport are destroyed by two decrees.

It will be necessary to give up training courses started for years, with all the consequences that this arrest will have on the physical fitness, psyche and sporting results of our children. The great fears of us parents, signatories of the appeal, are confirmed in two authoritative studies the salient aspects of which are illustrated.

The first is a dossier (“Adolescents in lockdown”) edited by the Clinical Center of Psychology of Monza, the other is the study promoted by the Department of Child Neuropsychiatry of the Gaslini Hospital in Genoa: in both surveys, published in authoritative journals international scientific data, alarming data are presented on the condition of many adolescents who, following the second lockdown, had even very serious psychological problems.

In many cases there has been an increase in states of agitation and anxiety, dissociative symptoms, sleep disturbances and even suicide attempts.

Those who carried out these researches highlighted that physical and playful activity carried out together with their peers is able to produce neurotransmitters and benefits for psychophysical health.

So we ask everyone: is it really sensible to leave healthy kids at home right now? “

