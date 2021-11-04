Sports

“Now I’m very well. I’ve always played play. Juve? Let’s give our lives for 90 ‘”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Torreira

The Uruguayan midfielder speaks towards the match in Turin against the bianconeri: “We know how they play, we hope to bring home points”

Talk like that Lucas Torreira to the official purple media: I am very well, I am taking the shape I wanted, the one I had lost in the last period because I hadn’t had a lot of time to prepare and play. I feel very good from game to game. It is true that i’m playing a lot more, for a player it is very important to have confidence and to feel the confidence of coaches and teammates. ”

SPICE. “It was a spectacular match for us, we came from an undeserved defeat in Rome, hearing the applause of the fans was exciting. I want to thank the fans ”.

PLAY. Yes, that’s the role I’ve always played, as a threesome or two. Also in London and Madrid I made the play for two, in the national team equal to two or three. I try to do good for the team ”.

GOAL “For now my relationship with the goal is not very good, but I am very close. As in the last game. The coach makes us play very close to the goal, with a high pressure, recover many balls. I am confident that the goal will arrive soon, but the important thing is to help the team, with ball recovery, or an assist ”.

JUVE. “We have a long week after the week with races every three days. We are working very well, we know what the coach wants and how he plays there Juve. It comes from an important victory in the Champions League, we have to go there with the right wickedness, we know we have to give life in 90 ‘as always. We hope to bring home points ”.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Calciomercato Roma, confirmations from Spain

2 hours ago

Ts – Eriksen, the most obvious solution. Exchange tests with Onana? Inter …

1 day ago

I do not understand the insults of the Campania region towards Naples, I hope for the salvation of Salernitana

4 days ago

Rome transfer market, Conte helps Pinto

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button