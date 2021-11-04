“Now I’m very well. I’ve always played play. Juve? Let’s give our lives for 90 ‘”

The Uruguayan midfielder speaks towards the match in Turin against the bianconeri: “We know how they play, we hope to bring home points”

Talk like that Lucas Torreira to the official purple media: “I am very well, I am taking the shape I wanted, the one I had lost in the last period because I hadn’t had a lot of time to prepare and play. I feel very good from game to game. It is true that i’m playing a lot more, for a player it is very important to have confidence and to feel the confidence of coaches and teammates. ”

SPICE. “It was a spectacular match for us, we came from an undeserved defeat in Rome, hearing the applause of the fans was exciting. I want to thank the fans ”.

PLAY. “Yes, that’s the role I’ve always played, as a threesome or two. Also in London and Madrid I made the play for two, in the national team equal to two or three. I try to do good for the team ”.

GOAL “For now my relationship with the goal is not very good, but I am very close. As in the last game. The coach makes us play very close to the goal, with a high pressure, recover many balls. I am confident that the goal will arrive soon, but the important thing is to help the team, with ball recovery, or an assist ”.

JUVE. “We have a long week after the week with races every three days. We are working very well, we know what the coach wants and how he plays there Juve. It comes from an important victory in the Champions League, we have to go there with the right wickedness, we know we have to give life in 90 ‘as always. We hope to bring home points ”.