now in a special Kiiro version

SPECIAL EDITION – The Nissan Juke Kiiro is the new special edition of the crossover made by the Japanese house. The car is characterized by a two-tone bodywork, some yellow details and an interesting on-board technological equipment. Only 5,000 copies will be produced and 250 of these will reach the Italian market and celebrate the release of the new film “The Batman”, scheduled for March 3, 2022.

YELLOW DNA – The name chosen for the exhibition is Kiiro, which in Japanese means yellow. It is in fact this shade that stands out in the aesthetics of the car, fitting into the lower part of the two bumpers and into the side protections at the base of the doors. While the roof and rear-view mirrors are black and decorated with a geometric pattern, to break up the metallic gray bodywork. For this version, the Juke is fitted with 19-inch black painted rims. Under the hood, on the other hand, the Japanese crossover is fitted with the 1.0 turbo petrol engine, with 114 HP of power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. Available with both manual 6-speed gearbox and automatic dual-clutch with steering wheel paddle.

INTERIORS – Let’s find the theme again Kiiro even inside the passenger compartment of the Nissan Juke, with yellow stitching (from distant stitching) running along the entire dashboard, center console, door panels, center armrest and sports seat padding. The latter are covered in black and gray eco-leather, while the seat is in fabric. The “Kiiro” plate, positioned at the base of the center console, underlines the particularity of the set-up.

LOTS OF TECHNOLOGY – The on-board equipment of the Nissan Juke Kiiro is devoted to safety and comfort. To assist driving we find the intelligent emergency braking systems (which also identifies pedestrians and cyclists) and the recognition of road signs with warning and involuntary lane change intervention. In terms of comfort, the Juke Kiiro is equipped with cruise control with steering wheel controls and the NissanConnect infotainment system. The device that allows the use of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to reproduce the apps and maps sent by your smart device on the central 8 ”touchscreen (also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa).