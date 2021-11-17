now iPhones can be adjusted independently – Corriere.it

from Michela Rovelli

The program allows from 2022 (for now only in the US) to purchase components and repair them independently. There is so much pressure on tech companies to guarantee the right to repair

Apple announced

a new program, called Self Service Repair, which allows anyone to buy the original components and fix them yourself. A great little revolution, which will be well received by both consumers and regulatory bodies. It starts with the latest iPhone models, version 12 and 13, only in the United States. Self Service Repair will be officially active starting next year. Involve then, later, too Macs with M1 chips and will expand to the rest of the world.

How does it work In the first phase, Apple will focus on those components that most often need to be fixed, that is display, battery and cameras. It means that in addition to the possibility of addressing the five thousand authorized service centers, from 2022 users who use an iPhone will also be able to buy the screen – or the sensor – to be replaced and then manage the repair independently, at home. Or entrust it to your trusted repair center. Like? There will be a dedicated platform, called Apple Self Service Repair Online Store, through which to order the original parts you need. If the damaged component is returned – and therefore recycled – you will receive a credit to spend on the next purchase. The products on the store will be over two hundred, including individual parts and tools useful for do-it-yourself repairs. A manual will then explain precisely which steps to follow. Still no information on prices.

Not for all There is to specify that the Self Service Repair program is not for everyone. Mounting a screen on an iPhone is not like mounting an Ikea piece of furniture. Apple specifies that the service designed for people specializing in technical assistance who have the required skills and experience to repair electronic devices. For all others, go to a traditional service provider. Which, in addition to the authorized centers, from 2022 will be able to be all those who purchase original components from the Store.

The right to repair The announcement of the Self Service Repair comes after several pressures from different subjects, which carry forward the flag of “right to repair“. Pressures that do not concern only Apple but the entire industry: the goal is to make money easier (and cheaper) repairs of the various devices, also opening to the assistance centers defined as “unauthorized”. Therefore, avoid that companies make it more complex for independent technicians to access their devices. In the case of Apple, there has been talk in recent weeks of a microcontroller which, by pairing the display with the device on which it was mounted, disabled the Face ID sensor – for facial recognition – if you try to replace the iPhone 13 screen. Problem on which Cupertino is spending: the solution comes with the update of the operating system 15.2. Apple has always embraced the line that it is good to repair one’s devices “at home” so as to guarantee an adequate service: We believe that the safest and most reliable repair is one handled by a trained technician which uses original parts that have been properly designed and rigorously tested, COO Jeff Williams said in 2019. But it was probably time to declare your going to change things and to embrace the demands of the movement demanding the right to redress. Which, in summary, can be translated as follows: the consumer who has to choose who to get their smartphone, household appliance or car fixed. Without obligations, and therefore opening up to the possibility of saving.

The new laws in the US and the EU The policy focuses on the right to redress in both the United States and Europe. In the USA President Biden approved a direct executive order to the Federal Trade Commission to issue rules to bring companies to allow self-repairing. The document was unanimously approved. And also in Europe we are talking about the issue: in March the EU approved a new rule that brings the right to reparation up some product categories, from televisions to dishwashers. And there is already one recommendation approved by Parliament and addressed to the Commission, which also covers smartphones and tablets.