now is the time to trade BTC

Key facts: Despite the early December crash, investors have kept their money in bitcoin.

CoinMarketCap’s survey of 83,489 community members predicts a 15% rise in BTC price.

The crypto market has been affected by the geopolitical problems that have arisen lately. With the conflict between Ukraine and Russia still ongoing, various financial markets are still feeling the heat. Liquidations have been apparent, leading to falling asset prices. However, not all investors are put off by the current climate. On March 9, the price of Bitcoin rose from $38,500 to $41,800 in 6 hours, increasing by 8.5%. The inbound volumes also show that investors still believe in the crypto market.

Crypto Funds Post Biggest Weekly Flows Since December

Crypto asset investment products saw $127 million in cumulative inflows in the week ending March 6, according to data from CoinShares. It was the highest weekly inflow since December 12, 2021. The increase was also significantly higher than the $36 million inflows recorded the previous week.

It is a testament to the faith that investors continue to have in bitcoin. Despite the early December crash, investors have repeatedly shown that their money is still in bitcoin and, with last week’s inflows, there is no doubt about it.

Advertising

What can be expected from BTC?

Although the original cryptocurrency has been on the bumpy road for several days recently, CoinMarketCap, which has achieved a historical accuracy of 82%, believes that the asset will rise more than 15% from the current price to trade at $48.15 on June 31. March. The price target is based on the votes of 83,489 members.

How to benefit from volatility?

Despite the good prospects, the Bitcoin market will remain volatile for some time. Using the correct investment method can make volatility a powerful tool for profit.

BTC futures trading allows traders to go long or short BTC, so they can make money as long as their predictions are correct. Whereas spot traders only make a profit when the price of bitcoin rises. Additionally, traders can borrow leverage from exchanges to increase their purchasing power, thereby multiplying their profits.

For example, a trader opens a long position of 100 BTC at the price of USD 40,000 with Bexplus 100x leverage. Then the price goes up to $45,000. As a result, he will make a profit of ($45,000 – $40,000) * 100 BTC / $45,000 = 11 BTC, while the margin he needs is only 1 BTC.

Bexplus offers 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA and XRP futures contracts. Bexplus is trusted by over 1 million traders worldwide, including the US, Japan, Korea, and Iran. No KYC, no deposit fee, traders can receive the most attentive services, including 24/7 customer support.

Demo account with 10 BTC

Bexplus is one of the few exchanges that offers a free demo account, which walks you through their trading rules and widgets. Inside the demo account there is 10 BTC for traders to practice and test strategies as much as they want.

BTC wallet: up to 21% annual interest without risk

Bexplus users can earn profit not only from trading. Join Bexplus wallet to earn up to 21% annualized interest risk-free. With up to 21% annual interest, it is undoubtedly one of the most profitable rates in the industry.

copy trading

With Bexplus copy trading, you can automatically copy the trades of other great traders. It can be a really valuable portfolio for those just starting out in trading or those who don’t want to spend a huge amount of time managing their trades.

Trade freely on Android & iOS

The top-tier Bexplus app integrates all the necessary features and tools (real-time charts, a variety of indicators, news alerts, etc.) while maintaining a minimalist and intuitive interface. With the Bexplus app, you can manage your account anywhere and anytime you want. Also, 24/7 notification could keep you updated with big price movements, making it easier to secure your positions.

Deposit Activity for 100% BTC Bonus

Deposit BTC to Bexplus account and you can earn 100% BTC bonus, which can also be used to trade futures contracts. Also, more margins reduce the probability of forced liquidation. The more you deposit, the more bonuses you will get. Up to 10 BTC are available for each deposit. (Bonuses cannot be withdrawn, the winnings obtained with the bonus can be withdrawn).

Click here to sign up and get your 100% deposit bonus.

Any other questions, you can join Bexplus official Discord or Telegram, contact admin or 24-hour customer service for help.

Discord ‖ Telegram

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment offer or the like promoted here. click here for more information.