Now it is clear why there is a team of C

It wasn’t a bolt from the blue, but a storm without an umbrella. Juve had had an inkling that something was happening, to the point of getting their hands on the 166-page pantry on the budget increase, talking about the investigation into capital gains and writing: “negative impacts, even significant ones, could occur on the reputation and economic and financial situation of the Issuer and the Group. The occurrence of the events subject to this risk, which is considered to be of medium probability of occurrence, could have a significant negative impact on the economic, equity and financial situation of the Group. Juventus estimates that the risk is of high importance “.

There are six Juve suspects for false accounting

That said, the search of the GDF has brought to light a possible scandal on the capital gains case. This would involve movements of approximately 50 million euros. Among the suspects, in addition to Lambs, also the vice president Pavel Nedved and the former head of the sports area Fabio Paratici plus three others from the sales department.

The fans let off steam on social media by attacking Juve

Reactions on social media flock, irony and anger mix after the official news: “Strange because Arthur 72 million is worth them all” or even: “Ronaldo he had understood everything in advance, he fled in a hurry and now you understand why “or:” I don’t understand how one can be surprised by the searches at Continassa. The disgust of Juventus’ capital gains was there for all to see. Unfortunately they should have canceled them with Calciopoli instead of condoning everything “

There are those who heavily ironically: “In the second season of all ornothing juventus they present the new acquisition” Guardia di Finanza “.” and then: “The second season of AONJuve will be in collaboration with the Commissioner Montalbano“

The web is a river in flood: “Nooo imagine…. Juve have a very healthy balance sheet, they have no debts, you think they invent capital gains or maybe they try to invent a new league to increase revenues and not blow up like the Super League. Come on!!!” and again :: “A false accounting, for a listed company is a very serious accusation, it is not like blackmailing the arbitrators, it borders on penalties, one goes to jail. Consob is not CO.VI.SOC, that is, it is not Duckburg“And finally:” Agnelli made the second team because he already knew that we would have to start again from C. Genius visionary “.

SPORTEVAI