now it is possible to trade in atomic swaps with Bitcoin

A few days ago it was announced the launch of the atomic swap between Monero (XMR) and bitcoin (BTC).

The official announcement revealed that the implementation of Atomic Swap developed by the COMIT team, it is now considered mature enough to be used on the Monero mainnet.

How to use atomic swap with Monero

For now, makers can only buy BTC, while takers can only buy XMR, but since anyone can be a maker or a taker, the system can actually work in both directions.

However, at the time of the announcement, it was reported that it was easier to sell BTC to cash in on XMR than the other way around.

To try the swap you need to download the ASB software developed by the COMIT team and follow the instructions, perhaps letting the team know about any problems. The software also works on Tor.

The fact is that this is a completely new technology, so it may still have some unexpected bug. In fact it is recommended to carry out tests only with small amounts.

Instead, on the site unstoppableswap.net swaps can be performed without having to download the software. It is in fact a trustless exchange that allows the exchange of BTC with XRM using the new Atomic Swaps, with the aim of becoming an alternative to centralized exchanges.

UnstoppableSwap doesn’t charge high fees, and most importantly does not require users to share personal information.

What are atomic swaps

Atomic swaps are a fast way to trade two cryptocurrencies without relying on a third party. They are called “atomic” because they have only two possible outcomes: either the trade is completed successfully, and therefore each user receives the funds from the other, or nothing happens and both users keep all their funds.

The protocol obliges both parties to strictly follow the same rules, so they cannot be used to steal funds from others. All this happens without any need to rely on a manager, facilitator or supervisor of the transaction, so they are in all respects trustless.

Monero, unlike Bitcoin, is really and completely anonymous, because the transactions, despite being publicly recorded on the blockchain, have the main data obscured (i.e. encrypted), so as to make it impossible to reconstruct them. The only ones who have access to this information are the senders and recipients of their transactions.

XMR has often been used in place of BTC to carry out truly anonymous crypto transactions, and the new atomic swaps could help a lot in this regard.

Monero: how the price of XMR reacted to the news

In the last week the price of XMR is increased by 21%, precisely because it is assumed that there may be an increase in demand for this specific use, once the habit of using trustless swaps with BTC has spread.

It should be noted, however, that the current price of XMR, of about $ 325, is still 40% lower than the all-time high of $ 542, recorded in January 2018. Since then, only at the beginning of May 2021 has the price returned to approaching the $ 500, but still remaining significantly below.