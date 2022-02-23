Now it is Scarlett Johansson who launches her own beauty line

Every day, more and more celebrities decide to venture into the fashion and beauty industry. Now, Scarlett Johansson joins names like Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow, after launching The Outset brand.

The actress, who recently welcomed her first child with Colin Jost, had announced last year that she would be launching a line of skincare products and has now made it happen with an Instagram account and website from The Outset.

Of course, the protagonist of Black Widow, 37 years old, is the face of the brand. In her Instagram account she presents several black and white photos, where she appears as the center of the image, but she also advances an article in the magazine fashion.

“I have been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career and all those experiences were really wonderful,” Johansson posted, as an excerpt from the interview he gave for the March issue of fashion. “I think I always felt like I was playing a character in those campaigns and as it evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me.”

The actress also said in a video with co-founder Kate Foster that she hopes The Outset will be a “truly universal and accessible brand.” The official release date is expected to be this March 1.

It’s not yet clear what products the company will offer, but an Instagram photo posted Tuesday shows four products from the brand. Within hours, The Outset’s Instagram page surpassed 30,000 followers.

