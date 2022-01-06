now it is tied to the counters and many forgive it

Let’s see how a recent clarification of the Revenue Agency has redesigned the Superbonus 110%.

The 110% Superbonus is certainly one of the strongest interventions put in place by the government to encourage the economic recovery of our country. This is a really important bonus that has set many construction sites in motion. However this bonus has also fueled considerable scams and this clearly hasn’t gone down to the government. In fact, real estate bonuses have generated scams for 4 billion euros and so the legislation has begun to change and to be more stringent. The anti-fraud decree has arrived and a whole series of checks with unclear contours has also arrived, but which are certainly frightening the Italians. To further complicate the picture, there was also a clarification from the Revenue Agency which was a bit of a bolt from the blue for many. Let’s see what changes.

Not everyone can have it

Responding to a citizen who asked for clarification regarding his holiday home, the Revenue Agency made a clarification that literally changed the cards on the table regarding the bonus. The taxpayer, in fact, asked if his holiday home that has the utilities in common with other villas in the area could equally benefit from the bonus. Unfortunately, the answer was no and let’s see why. To benefit from the bonus, the real estate unit must be autonomous. For the Revenue Agency, in order for the house to be considered autonomous, it must have 3 out of 4 absolutely unique users. In the event that the utilities are shared with other houses, the house is no longer able to be considered autonomous. The paradoxical thing is that the taxpayer actually had all the meters but they were meters for internal use only to share the expenses with the others.

Read also: Home Bonus 2022: surprise checks, expensive construction sites and people say no

But not even this was enough for the Inland Revenue.

Read also: 110% single-family superbonus: chaos on 30% SAL and you risk losing it

In fact, the meters must be the real ones that testify to an autonomous user.