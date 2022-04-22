Now it shines with Ricardo Cadena’s Chivas, Leaño had it deleted, they uncover why

Ricardo Cadena / Marcelo Michel Leaño

April 21, 2022 3:25 p.m.

The arrival of Ricardo Cadena at Chivas was like the balm they needed so much to deal with their crisis, the results arrived, they got into the fight for reclassification and deleted players, they reappeared.

Gilberto Sepúlveda was one of the most benefited, as Cadena trusted him again and he has responded in the two games won, the interim coach’s approaches have placed him in a line of three defenders and “Tiba” has looked solid.

In a low emotional moment, the coach is in charge of helping his players, but Marcelo Michel Leaño did not see it that way and took away his confidence in the Atletico youth squad, relegating him to the substitution.

Why did Leaño delete it?

According to what was commented on the program “Súper Gol”, “Tiba” suffered a love disappointment and that is why he was discharged from the game, in this situation Leaño marginalized him on the bench, but Cadena gave him confidence and the player has responded.

