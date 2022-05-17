Now it was serious and with everything: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were legally married

Weeks after holding a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas without a marriage license, kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barker They were legally married in the downtown courthouse. anacapa.

According to insiders, the reality star and the drummer were legally married in Santa Barbara with some close friends and family in attendance. TMZ was the first to report the news.

The celebrity couple, who got engaged in October 2021, exchanged vows in Santa Barbara with a small number of family and friends.

Kourtney’s maternal grandmother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell, and Barker’s father, Randy, also attended the ceremony on Sunday.

“They had to get legally married first before their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” the source tells PEOPLE. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the children, are very excited.”

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, got engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The couple had been dating for less than a year when the Blink-182 rocker took a knee. The moment was captured by The Kardashians on Hulu, and the celebration continued with a surprise dinner for both families.

The reality show star was seen wearing a short white dress and a traditional veil over her dark hair.