Now it was serious and with everything: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were legally married

Weeks after holding a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas without a marriage license, kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barker They were legally married in the downtown courthouse. anacapa.

According to insiders, the reality star and the drummer were legally married in Santa Barbara with some close friends and family in attendance. TMZ was the first to report the news.

