Now it’s official: Calcio Catania has failed

After a long agony it is now official: Calcio Catania founded in 1946, serial number 11700, has gone bankrupt and no longer exists. The Catania Court has put an end to the history of a 75-year-old club. SIGI, the parent company of the club acquired at auction on 23 July 2020, has signed the end of a beautiful adventure but the magistrates could not do other than accept the bankruptcy petition formalized by the Prosecutor against the company, giving reasons for the state of debt towards various public and private entities and the existence of a state of insolvency has been established. Now it will be up to the magistrates to shed light on the causes and responsibilities that in recent years have led to the ruin of the club. Calcio Catania played 17 championships in the top division, 34 participations in Serie B and 32 in C.

The Court ordered the provisional exercise to allow the rossazzurra team to finish the Serie C championship and continue the activity and the maintenance of the sporting title and all the members, who otherwise would have been immediately released. Catania will therefore continue to play, starting with the next league match scheduled for tonight against Monopoli.

The panel of judges has appointed three curators pro tempore: the chartered accountants Enrico Maria Giucastro and Daniela D’Arrigo, former members of the panel of expert witnesses appointed by the bankruptcy court (as anticipated by Itasportpress this morning), and the lawyer Giuseppe Basile and himself it will go on in this way while waiting for the competitive auction to be completed and a new owner to be found. The new company that will take over the sporting title will have to hire all the members (players, technical staff including the managers of the sports area unless they resign as it would be fair and honest having failed the mission) and continue the Serie C championship. this season he has a net salary of one and a half million and the new company will therefore have to provide guarantees for around 2.5 million to end the season.

Employees will lose their jobs as the new company has no obligations to them. From the warehouse worker to the press officer, everyone will be out and about.

BANKRUPTCY PROCEDURE – If the bankruptcy procedure is carried out quickly with a careful check of the participants and their reliability, Catania will have no more problems for the next few years. Catania Calcio will be able to keep the same name but initially the new club will have to give a different name, for example “FC Catania”, then after a few months it will ask the curators to sell the logo and the old name. Only the old serial number 11700 will disappear.

ALL ALREADY WRITTEN – With the bankruptcy ends the history of Calcio Catania 1946. The outcome of today’s sentence is not a surprise, and Itasportpress did not give breath to the ballet of alleged new British and Arab investors. As we wrote last November 16 and then anticipated Monday December 20, the decision of the Catania Court was taken for granted despite the fact that someone continued to tell another narrative, keeping the fans anxious with alleged interlocutions with new legal entities. We never wanted to ride this fake wave out of respect for the fans. Journalistic slovenliness that has deceived the red and blue people tried by an endless agony. Therefore, the story of Calcio Catania 1946, serial number 11700, ends here and in the documents all the sporting drama of the management of SIGI and of who was the frontman in the League of this project that presented so many dark sides emerges.

December 22, 2021 (change December 22, 2021 | 18:37)

