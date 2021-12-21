“Now let the others do it too”

Official statement of the purple club a few days after the Barone-Marotta tension in Lega Calcio on the subject of salaries

From words to deeds: the Fiorentina has officially released its own liquidity ratios to make the club’s accounts more transparent and – above all – invite other companies to do the same. The move follows a few days later quarrel between Barone and Marotta in Lega Calcio, with the Inter manager who had said he did not want to further tolerate statements and inferences on the postponement of last season’s salaries.

Fiorentina, the statement reads, “signals the necessary respect for the rules, clear and equal for everyone. We hope that the latest journalistic inquiries and the relevant Authorities can help to better analyze the state of health of the Companies “to have” the guarantee of attending a joint competition that leaves no doubts or bad interpretations. “Commisso has invested 314 million euros in 30 months without exposing itself” in debt to any Institute “.

Given the nearby transfer market in January, the Viola therefore hope that the liquidity ratios of all the teams will be shown in order to understand “how clubs can operate during the next transfer campaign“. Then the closure”. We hope there will be the maximum and timely collaboration on the part of all the other clubs and institutions in charge of making this information known for an ever more transparent and respectful of the rules football “.

“ACF Fiorentina has already had the opportunity on several occasions to publicly report the current delicate economic and financial situation of Italian football and the necessary compliance with the rules, clear and equal for all. We hope that the latest journalistic and Authorities in charge, can contribute to better analyze the state of health of the Clubs, to intervene quickly and effectively in respect both of those who follow the rules but above all of the fans, who must be guaranteed to attend a joint competition that does not leave doubts or bad interpretations. By virtue of the utmost respect that the Company has for the work performed and the autonomy of all the bodies responsible for carrying out the necessary checks, ACF Fiorentina hopes that there will be greater agreement on identifying precise and binding rules which, as such, they cannot be waived during the sporting season ole which determines and guarantees competitive equilibrium. We wish to remind you that the current property of President Rocco Commisso has invested significant resources in the Italian football system, both for the acquisition of the Club, and for the construction of a futuristic infrastructure such as the future Viola Park, and to cover the considerable operational losses. of cash incurred by ACF in the previous 2 and a half years, all investments made without exposing themselves in a debt manner to any Institute. In fact, the millions of euros directly invested by Rocco Commisso, including the sponsorship of Mediacom, are 314 in 30 months, despite the dramatic continuation of Covid which has devastated not only football but the whole world. A private investment that can certainly be classified as one of the most important facts in Italian football to date. We are now at the gates of the winter session of market football and it would therefore be desirable that the Liquidity Index of the Companies be manifest and clear to all in order to ascertain, which and how the Clubs can operate during the next transfer campaign in accordance with the provisions of the regulations. applicable. In this regard, ACF Fiorentina announces its liquidity ratios for the last 2 years:

March 2020 Fiorentina 0.80 (0.70 minimum value required)

September 2020 Fiorentina 0.80 (0.80 minimum value required)

March 2021 Fiorentina 0.89 (original 0.80 minimum value required; changed by the FIGC to 0.60 June 9, 2021)

September 2021 Fiorentina 1.37 (0.60 minimum required value).

At the same time, it would be equally important to know information regarding the regularity of payments of the salaries of players and other company collaborators, as well as about tax and social security obligations, situations where Fiorentina has always been in good standing. collaboration on the part of all the other clubs and institutions in charge of making this information known for a football that is increasingly transparent and respectful of the rules. ACF Fiorentina “.