now look at the stock exchange (with another group) – Corriere.it

At the moment, Antonio Percassi was a little surprised. Everything was going very well, in spite of Covid. Then, however, he understood. And so he thanks Cristina Scocchia for relaunching Kiko and wishes her, he says, every success for her professional and personal future. Because Cristina Scocchia, after four and a half years, leaves the leadership of Kiko, the cosmetic company that is part of the Percassi group, of which she has made two turnarounds, two renovations: the first when she was called to put the company back on track. a very accelerated growth, she had gone into trouble. The second when Covid broke out. Today Kiko is a solid company, returned to pre-pandemic levels, says the manager.

The future Scocchia has decided to embark on a new professional adventure even if his bond with Percassi will not be completely broken. Today – he says – we are in the tail of the pandemic and we are back to growth, the company is solid and I can take this new opportunity. That will lead her to lead an important Italian group, of which she does not mention but of a sector different from the one she has frequented so far, which aims at a future listing and called her precisely to get on the stock market. An additional stimulus, the latter, for Scocchia, who has always been committed to the development of female talent: In the Stock Exchange – she says – female managing directors are a very small minority, my example can be a further stimulus.



The results More than about the future, however, which will be known shortly, Scocchia is keen to talk about what has been done with Kiko and Percassi. I had the freedom to build a strong team, made up of internal people to whom international managers were added and, all together, we built the recovery plan and gave our best to bring it to fruition. Bringing a brand as beautiful as Kiko back to growth was an honor, it was a beautiful and adrenaline-pumping journey. Then, however, when the clear was back, Covid arrived. A much more emotional phase – Scocchia defines it -. On 10 March we closed the shops and put 7 thousand people on layoffs in a context in which we were all scared as managers and people (Kiko’s headquarters in Bergamo, one of the areas most affected by the pandemic, ed), I felt the responsibility, not only managerial but also human, for the situation. For this reason, he says, we are committed to obtain a loan of 270 million, to anticipate the redundancy fund, to supplement it where the monthly checks were too low and to pay 70% of salaries even in those countries where the cig does not exist.

Stores During the first wave, 99% of the shops were closed, in the second 40%. But already in March of last year we decided to close the e-commerce for a month as well, it was a time when they didn’t have the principals even in the hospitals, we asked ourselves: is it possible to risk getting sick to deliver a lipstick? And the answer was: no. Mine, that of the team of managers and that of Percassi who supported the choice. I have a sincere respect for him.

Times In this regard, the manager, who will leave her post at the end of the year, explains that between 2017 and 2019 we doubled the company’s profitability, taking it from 30 million to over 58 million, thanks to an industrial plan based on product innovation. digital transformation and geographical expansion. And the industrial plan 2021/2023 provides, in continuity with the previous one, strong investments in product innovation, omni-channelit and growth in the Asian and Middle Eastern markets: 300 openings are planned between 2021 and 2023. In 2020 the result net was strongly negative, but despite the difficulties we entered three new markets, the Balkans, Greece and Saudi Arabia and we opened 30 new stores. And again this year we continued to invest, entered 15 countries and opened 80 stores. All of this has allowed us, in two such complex years, to create 1,000 jobs, including 100 hires at the global headquarters in Bergamo (50 in 2020 and 50 this year). a result of which I am proud, I know that this is not the way to solve youth unemployment, but the sign that we have always believed in the company, all starting with its shareholder.

The territories The first 9 months of the year we grew by 40% compared to 2020, with a strong acceleration in the last quarter which sees sales grow by 60% compared to last year and 20% compared to 2019. A trend confirmed in October which closes with + 70% compared to 2020 and + 30% compared to 2019. For this reason, according to Scocchia, if there are no new restrictions in the main countries in which we operate, we estimate to close the year at + 50% compared to 2020. In terms of environmental sustainability, Kiko expects that by 2025, 100% of suppliers will meet high standards of social and environmental responsibility and by the same date, 50% of the company’s packaging is sustainable (recyclable, reusable, compostable or made with recycled materials ). Furthermore, within one year, 100% of e-commerce packaging will be plastic free and we will have reduced the use of plastic in our merchandising displays by 50%.

The skills These two years have not been easy in a variety of ways. The impact of returning to the company should also not be overlooked. In these two years we have made heavy investments in training to strengthen the skills that will make a difference in the post-pandemic world: digital skills and soft skills (emotional intelligence and stress management). We want to be a company that is part of the social recovery. This is also why Kiko is committed to parenting, inclusion and gender equality, as well as in the prevention of oncological diseases with the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and in combating female discomfort and violence with Aibi and Banco Alimentare. Initiatives that will continue even with the new CEO on the way.

