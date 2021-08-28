Now mainstream cryptocurrencies: SEC close to approving Bitcoin ETFs

It is one of those watershed events. The SEC, the equivalent of the Italian Consob that regulates the American stock exchange, is close to bringing cryptocurrencies into the traditional stock market world.

Cryptocurrencies have been accused of almost everything but also glorified as the new source of income par excellence. Until recently it seemed impossible to see these strange and evanescent but above all virtual currencies infect traditional banks and stock markets. But slowly every barrier is falling and this could be really crucial. An ETF exposed on the Bitcoin front could be approved by the Sec and therefore listed on the Wall Street stock exchange. This would be a bit of a last falling taboo. But what would be the impact of such a turnaround? It would be above all symbolic.

Customs clearance or systemic risk?

It would mean that the traditional investor would feel authorized to invest in a fund that in his or her vote invests in cryptocurrencies. So that large mass of traditional investors who until now did not understand and did not believe in cryptocurrencies but did only Etf from today it will automatically change your mind. So all right? Yes, but up to a certain point. The first cryptocurrency ETF to be approved will somehow break a dam. They will come again and again. It would not be surprising at that point to see Wall Street and then all the other world exchanges filled with boxes full of cryptocurrencies.

It was the two Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, ETF experts who argued that as early as October the SEC could surprise by approving an ETF exposed on Bitcoin.

But if a cryptocurrency bubble were to be on the horizon, wouldn’t just such a move make it systemic? The fear is well founded.