now Milan are further away

The center forward is one of the Rossoneri’s possible goals for next season, but in the meantime, a super offer arrives from America.

Market indiscretions continue on the round of forwards that could be unleashed in view of next season. In the summer, many numbers 9 will change shirts and the Milan.

The Devil will indeed have to move in this direction in case Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided not to sign the renewal. Yesterday there was talk of the figures proposed by the club to the Swedish to continue: 2.5 / 3 million for the 2022/23 season, therefore an extension of one year. Ibra is thinking about it and is considering whether to continue his adventure in the Rossoneri, but rightly so in the meantime Maldini and Massara are starting to look around.

Among the various names, there is obviously always that of Andrea Belotti, considered not a first choice but still an excellent opportunity since his contract is about to expire. In recent days there has been talk of him from a Milan perspective. The center forward of Toro would have been proposed to the Rossoneri management, as well as two other forwards who play abroad: Andrej Kramaric of Hertha Berlin and Divock Origi of Liverpool.

Maldini would not seem very intrigued by these ideas because his intention is to go, in the event that Ibrahimovic does not continue with Milan, on a young and prospective profile. Scamacca it is the profile that is liked most of all but the negotiation appears to be really difficult, both for the costs and for the competition.

According to what was reported by the journalist Rudy Galetti on his Twitter profile, there is a team that is doing very seriously to secure the forward of the grenade, or Toronto. The Canadians are not satisfied with the signing of Lorenzo Insigne and are betting strongly on another European champion with the blue shirt.

The engagement proposal for the attacker is mind-boggling: 6 million net of euros per season plus any bonuses. The journalist, who was the same to approach the Rooster to the Rossoneri a few days ago, specifies that, there is no contract signed with the Devil: “According to sources close to Belotti, the player has not signed any contract with Milan”.