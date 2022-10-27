Now more Latinos will be able to apply for Spanish nationality, these are the requirements

This law extends what was stipulated by Spain in 2007. Photo: Pexels

The Democratic Memory Law facilitates access to Spanish nationality for thousands of descendants of Spaniards who were born abroad. This regulation extends the law approved in Spain in 2007, which determined the possibility of acquiring nationality for those who had a Spanish father or mother of origin. This was applicable for their children, if they were minors. This regulation is no longer in force.

You might also be interested in: This is how the turbulence was experienced in the plane that landed in an emergency in Foz de Iguazú

The Law was created with the aim of repairing the victims of the Spanish Civil War and the government of Francisco Franco. However, as referenced by the BBC, the Law benefits a large number of Latin American people, thanks to the additional eighth that makes it easier to obtain a Spanish passport for three specific groups:

1) People born outside of Spain. Your father or mother, grandfather or grandmother, must be originally Spanish and, due to exile for political, ideological reasons, sexual identity, belief or dissident orientation, lost or renounced Spanish nationality.

2) Sons and daughters of Spanish women, who were born abroad, and whose mothers lost their nationality for marrying foreigners, before the 1978 Constitution.

3) Sons and daughters who are of legal age of Spaniards whose nationality of origin was recognized by virtue of the right of option in accordance with the provisions of this law or in the seventh additional provision of Law 52/2007, of December 26.

The procedure must be carried out and formalized within two years from the entry into force of this law.

What has changed with this law?

In the past, the grandchildren of Spaniards whose parents had obtained nationality, had age restrictions to access citizenship.

1) Be born before January 1985 and that your parents (born outside of Spain) had obtained nationality before the interested party was born.

2) Being under 21 years of age and that their parents (born outside of Spain) obtained nationality before the interested party was born.

3) Being under 20 years of age and that their parents (born outside of Spain) acquired nationality after the interested party was born and before they were 18 years of age.

You might also be interested in: “Echar p’alante”: migrants return to Venezuela after being unable to enter the US

The current Law does not establish any preparatory time, unlike the 2007 law, which assigned an additional term to process Spanish nationality, to the point at which its official dependencies were prepared to receive new applications.