Now Mourinho is on trial – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Totti summons the champions. Mourinho, at least in January, he would be content with simple reinforcements. Having acknowledged that the squad is incomplete (a right-back and a director are missing), Stefano Carina writes on The messenger, the question, however, becomes a must: after 16 games, it was still legitimate expect something more in the game and compared to the current 25 points in the standings? Because José’s surrender in the post-match on Saturday, inspired by the logic of “big fish always eats small fish” (ergo Inter win because they are stronger), risks turning into a dangerous boomerang. Especially when the parameters change and Roma, in spite of Venice, Bologna, Verona and Bodo Glimt, still ends up in the net of smaller fish than her. Also at gm Pinto ran away like “7 defeats in 16 games are a lot”. Probably too many. Rome it has no half measures: either wins or loses. Just a draw (0-0 with Napoli) as evidence of a team that thrives on excesses. Positive and negative. Thus it happens that the Giallorossi are the first in Serie A for the conclusions made (273) but just tenths in the goals scored (24), also surpassed by Verona (32), Fiorentina (27) and the Empoli-Sassuolo duo (26) ). Since the start of management, few players have improved their performance with Mourinho. You can count on your fingertips: Karsdorp, Ibanez, Pellegrini plus the very young Felix. The others are all – some more, some less – worsened. Even from the newcomers (Rui Patricio, Vina, Abraham, Shomurodov) much more could be expected.