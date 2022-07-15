Now on Prime Video: The Return of the Best ‘Slasher’ Horror Franchise Ever – Movie News

If we had to choose the slasher horror franchise par excellence in the history of cinema, perhaps there would not be much debate when giving scream its deserved recognition. If you were already a teenager in the 90s, the horror film directed by Wes Craven and starring Neve Campbell in 1996 Scream. Watch Who’s Calling is without a doubt one of the titles from your past, one of those movies that you watched ad nauseam and whose script you could almost recite like a parrot. Converted into a franchise only a year later with the premiere of its second part in 1997, scream It would have up to three more sequels, all directed by Craven, and a ‘reboot’ in 2022 that brought back its main cast of protagonists.

So much screamlike its cast, like the unmistakable mask of the killer Ghostface, are part of the collective imagination of several generations and we can almost dare to bet that nobody would change the channel if they happened to catch that mythical first scene in which Drew Barrymore received a disturbing call.

What’s your favorite scary movie?

On the other hand, although it is not canon or part of the franchise, in 2015 it would be released scream, an MTV series based on the extremely famous horror saga that aired for three seasons. Starring Willa Fitzgerald, the series featured a group of original characters and, while it more or less repeated history, it did so by adapting it to modern life. Now, it is a curious coincidence that the same week that the series ceases to be available in the Netflix catalog, lto streaming platform Prime Video premiere screamthe last chapter of the franchise that in January 2022 we were enjoying in theaters.

The tape will be available from today, Thursday, July 14, 2022 on the Amazon streaming platform.

‘Scream’, a return ticket to Woodsboro

Released 11 years after the fourth installment of the saga, Scream was the first film in the franchise that was not directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015. Those in charge of picking up the baton from the applauded filmmaker were Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Radio Silence), who They take us back to Woodsboro with a new group of characters and the return of a very important part of the original cast.

in the new scream 25 years have passed since the brutal murders that shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro and now a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask ready to resurrect terror. His first victims are a new group of teenagers whom he stalks as the franchise has already accustomed us to but, at the same time, His actions resurrect deadly secrets from the city’s past that connect directly to the saga’s past and are designed to delight history buffs.

full of tributes, if you have seen the trailer at the head of this article, you will not have missed the nod to the first scene of the original film, which, without going any further, we referred to in the first paragraphs. This time Jenny Ortega stars in the sequence, but it is undoubtedly a declaration of intent for what is to come. In fact, there are several actors who reprise their roles in the new film: Neve Campbell as the unforgettable Sidney Prescott; David Arquette as Sheriff Dewey and Courtney Cox as Gale Weathersalthough Marley Shelton also returns as police officer Judy Hicks from scream 4.

The rest of the characters are, as we mentioned, a new group of teenagers led by Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) who knows Sidney’s story perfectly. She is accompanied by Dylan Minnette (for thirteen reasons), Jasmine Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor) and Sonia Ben Ammar in her first role.

