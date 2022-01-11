now owns a pool inflatables company

A few weeks ago we told you about the crazy investments of Amouranth, the famous streamer and influencer who used the money earned on social media to buy a service station it’s a convenience store. However, it seems that in the last few days the young woman has made another of her millionaire expenses.

After inviting her followers on Twitter to shower her with likes for the ‘reveal’ of the new investment, Amouranth announced with a tweet that he had bought a large investment with a large investment.company that deals with the production of inflatables for swimming pools. The tweet was followed by many posts in which the streamer not only explains in detail the reasons and ways in which she made this investment, but has once again demonstrated her skills in managing earnings. According to the woman, the company usually makes money 15 million dollars a year and only recently has it experienced a slight drop in revenue due to the spread of COVID-19. It would also appear that this is a company that sells its products mainly on Amazon.

While waiting to find out what the next investment will be, we remind you that Amouranth is the most followed woman on Twitch in 2021, although she is not in the top 10.