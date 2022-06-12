Now Piqué is the one who is angry with Shakira. Why?

The divorce of Shakira and Piqué reveals the enormous and unpredictable turns that life takes, especially that of the stars. From being the dream couple of millions, now the Barranquilla player and the Barcelona player are starring in one of the most bitter breakups in recent times.

The reason for this separation seems clear: Piqué’s chunks. However, the Spanish gossip press reviews lately is his annoyance. According to the newspaper 20 minutesthe player is outraged by the way she has let it be known that she is sad about that breakup.

“The Barcelona player does not forgive this behavior of the singer for having allowed his relatives to speak on television about how badly the Colombian is having it, ”says the newspaper 20 minutes.

Was there no infidelity? Shakira and Piqué would have agreed to have an open relationship – Photo: AFP / Bryan R. Smith

In the eyes of some Spanish journalists, Shakira and Piqué had an open relationship and that is why she would not have to accuse Piqué of infidelity. In addition, they do not like that the artist’s family has decided to take the issue into their own hands.

“The family (of Piqué) does not understand Shakira’s attitude and that now, suddenly, she decides to break up and communicate it publicly”, commented the journalist José Antonio Avilés.

What bothered them the most, according to the newspaper 20 minutes, was the departure of Shakira’s sister, Lucila Mebarak, to the media. He told two journalists from Europa Press that the rupture was expected. “Possibly”, was his explanation to that question. In the same interview, she pointed out that her sister is recovering and that she is outside of Spain.

In fact, he confirmed that Piqué would also have left the country. “They have put land in between for the good of his children. He is on vacation and she is preparing her tour.”

when love ends

Anyone who followed her songs knew that Shakira had sailed many stormy seas before finding love. Just after Piqué’s arrival in her life, the Barranquilla woman had experienced resounding misadventures. Paradoxically, those bumps in life had given rise to her best songs.

And those melodies had accompanied millions in the world to get out of their own miseries of the heart.

But everything had changed when he met Piqué. Already at the zenith of her career, when the world was at her feet, the singer fell in love with the man she ended up as the father of her children.

They met at the World Cup in South Africa, when the woman from Barranquilla made the planet dance with her sticky waka waka. “You come here to shine, you have everything. The time is coming, it’s time, you’re going to win every battle, I already feel it. You have to start from scratch to touch the sky”, says the lyrics of the song.

“Look, I’m going to win this World Cup. I’m going to get to the final just to be able to see you one more time”, Piqué had told him in Rio de Janeiro years ago. But what was a love story, like a fairy tale, ended in the greatest of disappointments last week.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thanks for your understanding”. The world of entertainment and sports collapsed at a blow. What had gone wrong? There are many rumors, but the one that is most important is one: infidelity.

The first to launch a hypothesis was the journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas, from The newspaperwho looked at “a 22-year-old blonde, who is studying and works as an event hostess in Barcelona.”

After that, Shakira, the heroine of yesteryear, was mercilessly plunged into the merciless mire of social media gossip. These may have been the bitterest weeks of her life.

There was talk not only of the stewardess with hair and signs, but she had to see how all the morbidities that the player did behind her back were published day by day.

“He told me that he did not want a future with a bitter woman,” Shakira had complained that Piqué told him that. – Photo: Getty Images

Brazilian model Susy Cortez, known as Miss Bum Bum, starkly recounted how Piqué sexually harassed her by sending her messages asking: “How big is my butt and saying he was jealous of my tributes to Messi,” she commented.

The Spanish press treated her without compassion. Data was leaked without any source in which they pointed out that she was excessively jealous; that they had already been separated for three months; that she begged him not to leave her; that the infidelity was not a deception, because they had an “open relationship”, and that she had agreed to be her partner like that to appear before the public.

“Shakira tried to return, up to two times, with the father of her children, despite the fact that the decision had already been made. They insist that her love for him is blinding. She was hoping to be able to pick up from the wound, as happened in the past, ”the newspaper wrote. 20 minutes.

The newspaper ABC showed Shakira’s “betrayal” in her own way: “Piqué is upset by the future of events. He does not forgive or forget the betrayal that Shakira supposes He has allowed people close to her to explain on television that she is languid and tearful, that she is recovering and embarrassed, as if this situation were pleasant or trivial for him.

The lowest point of that storm came when it was leaked that he had suffered an anxiety crisis and that due to this emotional breakdown he had ended up in the hospital.

In the eyes of the Spanish press, she was guilty of her disappointment and Piqué, somewhat less so, of her horns. However, such an anxiety crisis never occurred. Shakira herself had to publish a photo of her injured father to show that the ambulances that had arrived at her house were seeking to rescue him from the irreversible effects of a blow to her head and not her from a tusa

His children, Sasha and Milan, two little ones aged 7 and 9, ended up being the subject of several reports on legal speculation about how their custody would be and how much their support would amount to.

It has been said that Shakira wants to go with them to live in another country, while Piqué has let it be known that he will not allow that option. And, of course, the couple’s assets, already in the sights of the Spanish treasury, returned to the dance.

Even Gerard Piqué’s ex, Nuria Tomás, took the opportunity to make a promotional video for her new series, saying that she will tell everything about her former partner. Nobody wanted to get off the wave of this famous divorce. “Shakira didn’t deserve this,” Miss Boom Boom said.

What was a love story, like a fairy tale, ended in the greatest of disappointments last week. – Photo: REUTERS

Piqué had not exactly been a prince charming. The singer had told how the soccer player had left her alone in her darkest moments. For example, when she had a serious vocal cord disease that almost put her out of her career. Shakira isolated herself from her for months and he, instead of supporting her, recriminated her.

“He told me that he did not want a future with a bitter woman, that everyone was making music out there while I was locked up at home with the children. ‘Get out there and get to work,’” he would have told her, she recounted at the time.

Many maintain that his last song, Congratulations, is a saber. “I, who put my hands on the fire for you and you treat me like one more of your cravings. Your wound did not open my skin, but it did open my eyes: my eyes are red from crying so much for you… I congratulate you, how well you act”.

He is not the first man who makes a great betrayal. The world was also stunned when his previous partner, Antonio de la Rúa, after ending the relationship, He decided to sue her for 100 million dollars, claiming that it was not her talent, but his, that had made Shakira a world-class artist.. The accusation seemed surreal. The man cataloged himself as the “fundamental piece” of her career.

De la Rúa tried to gain access to the artist’s accounts, but justice agreed with the Barranquilla woman. Shakira, who had put the final point on good terms, also had to go to the stands after De la Rúa spent thousands of her dollars on “trips with her current partner and her parties in Ibiza” .

With his resources he would have bought a yacht too. The lawsuit detailed the expenses of the son of the former Argentine president at 6 million dollars.

From that breakup, Shakira wrote one of her most successful songs: January day. Fans of the barranquillera, who are counted in large numbers around the world, anticipate that a new album may also come out of the divorce with Piqué. That will surely be so, but it will have cost him dearly.