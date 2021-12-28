now revolutionary choices. It’s time to change Italy- Corriere.it

It is often said in recent months that Italy could enter a different season, transforming its growth potential for the better. But usually the thought goes to the political system and the government, because at stake are those 205 billion European funds allocated with the pandemic that must be spent quickly and well.

Leonardo Del Vecchio, on the other hand, has a different perspective when he observes: “Today we have a unique and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform this questor country“. Certainly in 2021 Italy enjoyed a rare credit opening by many European and international observers, summed up in the nomination as “Country of the Year” ofEconomist. But his story as an entrepreneur who has never stopped growing and has never sought the protection of the public sector gives Del Vecchio’s words a value that goes beyond the economic policy of recent months. “The time available will not be much and a next opportunity will perhaps come too late”, says the president of the Italian-French giant EssiLux, which today is the protagonist of the most important matches for the national financial system. What he defines as the real “sense of urgency” for the country in this long pandemic season – says the 86-year-old Del Vecchio – “comes more from the evolution of technologies and the speed of globalization than from my age”.



The thought goes to the recent agreement of EssiLux with Meta-Facebook for a new generation of “smart glasses” – Ray-Ban glasses with intelligent functions – and certainly Del Vecchio continues to explore the frontier of digital innovation with more determination than many in Italy . “We are still chasing online sales – he observes – and we do not realize that what seems to us a goal is already the past”. In the EssiLux headquarters in Milan there is already talk of Metaverse and augmented reality, with a constant focus on all possible applications of the technologies of the future.

Meanwhile, the founder of Luxottica, the man who today owns approximately 6.5% of Generali, 19.4% of Mediobanca and 2% of Unicredit, as well as 27.2% of Covivio with its 26 billion of assets European real estate, he also studies the Italian financial system. It is no longer the petrified forest of the past but – observed from Del Vecchio’s perspective – after the euro crisis and the pandemic it must certainly accelerate on the path of growth and modernization. The entrepreneur says: “We need revolutionary choices that unhinge all the bonds that come from the past.” He suggests that he also feels the responsibility of playing a role in the first person: “All the positive forces of the country must contribute to building this new world, renouncing convenient income from position”.

Del Vecchio does not enter into the merits of the choices of this or that financial institution, be it bank or insurance. At this stage, he does not address specific criticisms to the top management of Mediobanca or even less to Generali, which recently presented an industrial plan essentially in continuity with the last four years. But what today is certainly the greatest Italian entrepreneur, the only one to have imposed his group on world markets with so much force, shows that he also has his own vision for the future of the Italian financial system. «We have to start breaking down walls and creating national and then European champions, to compete on an equal footing with international giants. We need an entrepreneurial perspective rather than as a financier. Dividends today often come at the expense of companies’ growth in size, ”he says. And from this observation, in his opinion, not even the banking and insurance sector can feel excluded: “Unfortunately, the world of national finance is the most fragile and overdue one, protected until now by strong regulations and relationships that will no longer be able to guarantee its survival”.

Probably also from this conviction comes the certainty that Italy’s window of opportunity to catch up with globalization is open now, but not forever. It is not forever that the European Central Bank will keep interest rates at zero or negative and thus solid the prices of a public debt at 153% of gross domestic product. And it is now that Italy is going through a period of trust on the financial markets and among international observers that may well come to an end. It can do this because, if you look below the surface, many of the historical problems of the country and its production system remain open.

Faced with the advancement of the new frontiers of digital innovation, Del Vecchio warns: “For this and for many other reasons the slogan” small is beautiful “is not only false, but spreads an illusory tranquility that curbs any urgency for change”. On the other hand, the patron of Luxottica, now at the helm of a group worth over 80 billion euros in stock market value, thinks that in Italy there is no longer room for elusive and consoling rhetoric. On the contrary, it is time for decisive choices: “It is time to take our risks – Del Vecchio argues – in the certainty that, in the absence of this evolution, we will be destined to become extinct”.

In the immediate future, the entrepreneur also acts on other fronts. Through the foundation that bears his name, on the evening of Christmas Eve Del Vecchio announced that he will set up a joint-venture with the Catholic Health Foundation, just created at the instigation of Pope Francis, to lead and support the hospital rescue. Brothers of the Tiber Island. The goal was made clear from the beginning: to bring the structure back to levels of excellence and make it a model for the vast world of Catholic healthcare. «It is an immense joy to participate in this project – says Del Vecchio -. I hope there will soon be other initiatives like this that will allow me to give back to our country all the good it has been able to give me ».

