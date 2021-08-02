now she has a long helmet and is more beautiful than ever

Camila Cabello said goodbye to long hair and for the first time in her life gave us a clean cut. Now he sports an adorable long bob, he wears it both wavy and smooth but in both cases he prefers to always keep the bangs disheveled.

Camila Cabello it has become famous for its long, flowing and wavy hair, so much so that there are many fans who have tried all kinds of tricks to have its fabulous waves. Today, however, things have changed and, thanks to the difficult period that the whole world is experiencing, he has thought well of giving a drastic turn to his image. She visited the trusted hairdresser and for the first time in her life she “gave us a clean cut”, moving on to the trendiest hairstyle of autumn 2020. Who immortalized it in this new version? The boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello’s new look

Forget the hair long and wavy by Camila Cabello, the pop star decided to change her look in an extreme way. She relied on the Colombian hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos and for the first time in her life she had her hair cut. Now she has an adorable long helmet, the hairstyle most loved by the stars in this autumn 2020, she comes behind her and wears it both with ringlets and in an extra smooth version but in both cases she prefers to keep the bangs disheveled.

In the caption of the photo that her boyfriend Shawn Mendes took of her as soon as she left the hairdresser, she wrote: “I lost my virginity of short hair!!! I’ve had long hair all my life, now it’s time to feel the air on my shoulders“. In short, despite cutting her hair so drastically for many is a real trauma, Camila seems to be super enthusiastic. After all, she is so beautiful that you would hardly be able to find a hairstyle that does not give her: how many will imitate her “boccoloso” long bob?