Now some Amazon Echos can “see you”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
Amazon has just started distributing an interesting novelty for some of its Echo devices. The news was announced several weeks ago, and now the official rollout has started.

We are talking about the possibility for new generations of Echo and Echo Dot to detect the presence of the user at home thanks to ultrasound technology. The devices obviously do not have cameras, but emitting an ultrasonic sound wave its microphones are capable of decode any presences in the surrounding environment.

The microphones of Echo and Echo Dot will be able to “understand” if there is any presence in the house analyzing like the ultrasound wave it reflects on objects and people surrounding. The ultrasound wave it is not audible from the human ear, so users will not notice anything during its operation.

Functionality aims to make your devices even smarter, so that when a presence in the house is detected, they will be able to initiate various commands such as turning on the lights, eg. The whole will be customizable at the user level, via the option Motion Detection in Settings the Alexa app.

