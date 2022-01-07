now stop to combustion engines

At CES in Las Vegas 2022 the Stellantis group announced the definitive stop to the production of Citroën Berlingo and SpaceTourer with combustion engines. From today, therefore, the two cars can only be ordered with 100 percent electric motors.

The two vans are respectively produced in Spain and in the north of France in two famous factories that the automotive group was born from the merger of PSA and FCA he inherited from the French house. From this month of January, therefore, the 100% electric version becomes the only one available for purchase.

Citroën Berlingo and SpaceTourer: Stellantis announces goodbye to thermal engines

This is just the latest announcement of its kind from an automaker. After all, Stellantis is obliged to proceed in forced stages towards the complete electrification of its range also to satisfy the increasingly restrictive emission standards. This is particularly true for what concerns our continent. Citroën Berlingo and SpaceTourer therefore, it will not be the last two models of Stellantis to suffer a similar fate.

The two Citroen cars will now only be sold in 100% electric version

Stellantis wants low-emission vehicles to account for 70 percent of sales by 2030. Recall that for example Peugeot and Fiat they will become fully electric from 2030. DS Automobiles from 2024, Opel from 2028, Lancia from 2026 and Alfa Romeo from 2027.

In the past few hours, the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares he also confirmed that in the future and more precisely from 2028, Chrysler will also become carbon neutral. Citroën Berlingo and SpaceTourer in their electric versions will continue to be protagonists in the light commercial vehicle sector also in the coming years.