now the attack… ”- SOS Fanta

It is the day of Jonathan Ikoné to Fiorentina. This morning the former Lille attacking winger arrived in Florence, landing at Peretola airport. Then immediately the medical examinations, which will support today. After the physical tests, Ikoné will have a few days of vacation and then will return to Florence on 29 December, when training for the purple team will resume. This is a 14 million plus one bonus operation to which 15% will be added on future resale, as reported Sky. Now only the signatures and the official status are missing.

We will talk about Ikoné in a fantasy football key as soon as there is the fantasy role, with the entry into the plank. Meanwhile, his coach talked about him, Vincenzo Italian: “He is an outsider who has great quality. It comes to fill a department where we already have strong players. A boy from ’98 arrives and I hope he will be able to settle in immediately and give a hand to a team that is starting to shoot. We will meet him soon and he will train with us shortly. He is a strong guy, he played in a French team that made sensational championships. It is added to the four exteriors we have, I hope it will settle down immediately: it has quality, you know how much I care that it moves well in front of us. I think he has all of that in his strings“.

