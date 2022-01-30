Now the electric car is scary: in Italy 500 companies at risk

There are between 450 and 500 Italian component companies (about 70 thousand workers) operating in traditional engines that the turn towards the electric car could force them to surrender. All companies that cannot reconvert overnight, moreover in the absence of a national plan prepared by a government which, only in words up to now, maintains that environmental sustainability should not jeopardize the social one. “In the coming months, without decisive and substantial interventions, the scenario is only destined to get worse”, points out an industrial source.

Bosch and the 700 redundancies in the Modugno factory (Bari) and the Pisan Vitesco (750 workers declared in excess) represent only the tip of the iceberg of a now incandescent situation. Then there is Marelli (550 outgoing employees) who, due to the internal difficulties of the moment (reorganization in progress; heavy debt to be repaid after the acquisition that in 2019 brought the company from FCA to CK Holdings; assets for sale, such as the one that produces shock absorbers and suspensions) sees the “perfect storm” join forces between the chip crisis, an improvised green transition, expensive energy and raw materials.

Meanwhile, the prophecy that Alberto Bombassei, now honorary president of Brembo, made in 2019 is becoming more and more concrete: “One million people employed in Europe are at risk with the electric car”. All people mainly involved in the related industries, “given that the manufacturers, between the construction of Gigafactory (for the production of batteries for electric cars) and bringing in some productions, would be able to better manage the problem”, explains the same source .

It is however singular how the attention both of the institutions and of Acea, the European association of manufacturers, is mostly focused on the need to accelerate the capillarization of recharging infrastructures, while the industrial theme only begins to take shape when a company declares redundancies and reveals layoffs.

Massimiliano Salini, MEP of Forza Italia (Ppe), affirms that “the banning of internal combustion engines from 2035 will in fact deliver the European automotive supply chain to dependence on China, which produces 80% of the world’s batteries”. And he specifies: «Even by giving maximum support to the projects of the new European Gigafactories, according to the Commission’s estimates, in 2035 we would reach only 7% of the EU’s battery needs autonomously. We therefore ask to proceed with technological neutrality, including investments in alternative fuels in the climate package ». “The first corporate crisis in Italy caused by the switch to electric cars broke out at Bosch in Bari”, Sergio Fontana, president of Confindustria Puglia, cut short in recent days.

This being the case, the chances are that Fiom-CGIL will proclaim a national protest demonstration in the sector so that Palazzo Chigi intervenes before the situation deteriorates. “It is time to face the critical issues of everything that is happening in a traditionally very strong sector in Italy, but which risks being swept away by a transformation that is not currently governed”, adds Roberto Benaglia (Fim-Cisl ).

«The short-term risks of a badly managed or, worse, unmanaged transition cannot be ignored – intervenes Marco Piccitto, McKinsey’s senior partner -; achieving the net zero emissions target will depend on the commitment of businesses, governments and individuals around the world. And it will require a 360 ° change of mentality, which also includes the way in which we prepare to face uncertainties and risks in the short term, to act more decisively, making a common front and using ingenuity, as well as broadening horizons. planning and investment “. The transition to a zero-emissions future, according to a study by McKinsey, if well managed could lead to a positive balance of 15 million new employees by 2050. This is the other side of the coin, but the conditions must be created now. .