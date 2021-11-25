Sports

now the exams! Why Leao out, I hope you come back. Ibra… ”- SOS Fanta

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 Less than a minute



November 25, 2021 at 09:15

Milan beat Atletico Madrid but lost Olivier Giroud to injury. He spoke of French and more Stephen Pegs after the game, at the press conference and to reporters, as reported Milannews.

GIROUD – “Unfortunately he got hurt, he had pain in his left flexor, the exams will tell how serious the injury is. It is the only discordant note of the evening, he was better after so many difficulties and he didn’t really want us ”.

LEAO – “Why out? Leao had remained contracted and was not at 100%, there was no need to take risks and I hope recoveries for Sunday ”.

IBRAHIMOVIC – “Is fine”

MESSIAS – “In the meantime, I would remove the miraculous, otherwise it seems that Messias is here by chance. Messias is here because he deserves Milan, he is late but he will prove he can stay there, he also has different characteristics from the others. It’s a beautiful story, but I think it’s just the beginning. He has good qualities, then this goal will give him even more conviction. Messias will support the team ”.

RENEWAL – “Signed? No, not yet. But with the club we are in full harmony, there is a general empathy among everyone that everything must continue like this. Then it is the work, the quality, the ideas and the results that make the difference. Then the signature will arrive “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Binotto memento Le Castellet: “Qatar below expectations? I wouldn’t say”

3 days ago

Here are the three names for the new Napoli full-back! The truth about the Boga affair

2 weeks ago

Schwazer, the autobiography: “I used to go to Turkey to dop myself, I was a junkie”

1 week ago

Wanda: “Icardi wanted to leave football for me. I apologized to China because … “

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button