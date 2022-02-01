Now the other Juve match on the transfer market begins: fans in turmoil

The Juventus transfer market closed yesterday at 8 pm only in theory. The arrivals of Vlahovic and Zakaria plus Gatti who will wear black and white only in the next season have radically changed the face of the team, together with the farewells of Kulusevski, Bentancur and Ramsey but now another game, even more difficult, begins. The new Juventus line has started: targeted investments and drop in the total wages, which went from 236 million gross in 2020-2021 to 169.5 after the January transfer market. Now Arrivabene however, he has to face Dybala’s contract: the climate has changed, the figure decided in October will not be offered.

On Dybala there is always the shadow of Inter

The game of renewals opens with Joya. Dybala continues to prefer the Bianconeri, but the climate is different and he is moving to understand his future. The courtship of Inter continues to have him at zero at the end of the contract. The decisive meeting with the latest offer that will be presented to the Argentine’s prosecutor is expected within this month Antun. From March the fate of Dybala will be clear.

Juventus fans are pressing for the renewal of Dybala

On social media, Juventus fans are in a state of excitement and are waiting for the good news: “If I were any Arrivabene … as a retaliation I would offer 7 million + bonuses to the good Brozovic“Or also:” If Dybala accepts a contract from Inter, NOW, after this winter transfer market, then he is MUCH dumber than he seems … “

There are those who write: “The whole Juventus people are eager to see our team return to compete with a worthy staff, crowning other great successes together. Rejoice, rejoice, cry and suffer. But we don’t want to do it without Dybala”And again:“ No purchase will ever be able to fill the void I will feel if Paulo does not renew ”.

Fans are happy with the transfer market but are waiting for the ultimate joy: “Time to ask excuse me, I first of all, to the new Juventus management. Accused of incompetence and presumption they have shown why they are there and we are here. Now the renewal of Dybala is the icing on the cake “

