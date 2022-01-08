now the rebels of January 6 enter politics- Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

Criminals or political prisoners? America divided (also) on the protagonists of the assault on Congress. The sentences are just about thirty, only 7 those that exceed a year: among them the shaman Jake Angeli, who received 41 months in prison

In the end, only Jake Angeli (real name Jacob Chansley) the QAnon shaman is paying with some severity for the assault a year ago on the Washington Capitol: the raid on the parliamentary halls and the planetary stardom he earned. thanks to his striking clothing it cost him 41 months in prison. For the rest, of the 733 Americans arrested for the assault on Congress (170 of whom confessed) only just over 70 have been tried so far.. There were thirty prison sentences (average duration 45 days). Only seven prison sentences exceeding one year and all (except in the case of Angeli, sentenced for resisting the public force) for violence against police officers. The hardest sentence (5 years and 3 months) was given by Robert Palmer who admitted to hitting the officers defending the building with a flagpole, a fire extinguisher and wooden boards.

On the Fox, on other television networks and on social networks of the right sided with Donald Trump, the protagonists of the assault on Congress, initially portrayed as criminals, perhaps even infiltrators of the radical left Antifa, have been transformed into patriots month after month. And those who ended up behind bars now they are revered as political prisoners. The most serious threat ever suffered by American democracy, the attack on the Capitol building defended by 140 agents, a raid costing five human lives (but it would have been much worse if the deputies and senators of the two parties had not managed to escape underground) now comes derubricated by the Republicans as a manifestation of anger of exasperated citizens, convinced that Biden’s was indeed a “stolen election”.

So right having participated in the march on Congress promoted by Trump himself becomes a medal to show, even credentials to spend in front of the voters. The site Politic identified at least 57 participants in that siege (not indicted for illegally entering the Parliament building) who have already participated in elections in state parliaments or other public bodies in 2021 or that this year they will run for high office: there are already 24 aiming for seats in the Washington Congress and 5 aspiring governors of important states, such as Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and Ryan Kelley in Michigan. Too harsh reaction of a state that, having escaped the danger, takes revenge by making political prisoners even among activists who entered parliament without violent intentions as many on the right say? OR boldness favored by the too light hand of the courts in punishing the rioters as claimed by the progressives who also condemn Biden for a government reaction not strong enough?

Beryl Howell, chief justice of Washington, the woman who is chief of the magistrates of the district attorney of the capital, he considered the attitude of the Ministry of Justice and that of the judges to be schizophrenic: they defined what happened on January 6 a year ago very serious, but then, not only the penalties imposed so far are very mild, but most of the defendants were left on the loose pending trial, unlike what happens for other less serious criminal offenses. 85% of those arrested and indicted on Capitol Hill were immediately released compared to an average 42% of general criminal offenses.

There are those, even on the left, who think it is better this way: convinced that pushing too hard could lead to even more violent reactions and that a crisis of political credibility cannot be cured with prison. But for most the risk is to spread a feeling of impunity: Joseph Hackett, the Oath Keepers militiaman who led one of the assaults he was released when his wife promised the judge to keep him straight, blocking his extremist instincts. But the lady forgot to inform the magistrate that she is the owner of a political podcast in which describes Joseph as a politically persecuted. While Kristina and Yevgeniya Malimon (mother and daughter), organizers of trumpian speedboat parades in Oregon, avoided jail thanks to their lawyer: one of those who defended The Donald during the impeachment procedure.