“Now the renewal offer has expired” – SOS Fanta

There is a novelty for Andrew Belotti. As reported Sky Sport, Torino believes The over 3 million renewal offer ‘expired’ per season more bonuses. Proposal to which the rooster he never answered. If the attacker were to back down on the renewal, now the grenade proposal would be 2 / 2.5 million per year, therefore downwards. No more than 3 million, that is now outdated. It remains practically impossible that Belotti can stay in Turin, as Cairo had also said, but he will not leave in January. For June, always report Sky, there is always the hypothesis Milan which may be an idea.

But be careful because Belotti is always injured and times are not yet short. Last November 30, Torino clarified the latest injury accused by Andrea Belotti. “The ultrasound picture confirmed the resonance findings highlighting a 2nd degree injury to the right hamstring”, read the official statement. The rooster However it will not be ready to resume after the Christmas break, indeed: he will try to return in the second half of January, before the stop that will take place at the end of the month. It is still early to say if he will make it to January 23 (last game of the month), otherwise the return would be postponed to February 6, after the break. Still long times for Belotti and for the fantasy coaches who have him in the squad.

