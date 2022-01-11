“Now the rules are more uniform. But the tax problem remains”

Luca Gori, researcher in constitutional law at the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa, has followed and told step by step the reform of the third sector and is now ready to see the long-awaited single register born.

Finally here we are. Almost?

«The transition to the single register, Runts, is epochal, a much awaited paradigm shift. However, it is not fully operational, and above all the question of non-profit organizations has to be defined. The real crux is that of the tax regime and the relationship with the European Union, which has yet to authorize tax breaks “.

So, after four years of waiting, will it still take a long time?

«It will not take little. Once the application is submitted, Brussels may ask for clarification and changes. And in any case, the established measures come into force from the following year, so we will have to wait until 2023 “.

In fact, what will be the advantages of the single register?

“There will certainly be more transparency. Before we had industry laws (volunteering, social promotion, etc.) and what we called an organ pipe system in which everyone played their own music but there were many dissonances and overlaps. Now there will be more unification, so to speak. Until now, the individual laws dictated different criteria depending on the category. From now on there will be clearer uniform access rules and it will also be easier to control. Furthermore, another aspect should not be underestimated: thanks to the register, a legal, political and administrative space is explicitly recognized for subjects operating for general interests. It is not cheap ».

In this passing year, will there be problems with the payment of the 5 per thousand?

“We hope not, because the Government has adopted ready rules to avoid breakdowns and hitches for non-profit organizations and entities in the process of being registered in the register. The times will be less long. I mean that the donor will see the results of their donation much faster and not after years, as was the case before. Now the procedures are clearer and leaner ».

The issue of VAT remains, an issue postponed to 2024 but which weighs on the budgets.

“Unfortunately, this is a story that has been going on for years. Technically it is a problem of qualification of the facilities but the effects can afflict the life of the entities. VAT is just the tip of the iceberg of a larger issue. It is necessary to understand how the state, and in particular the tax authorities, intend to look at the third sector. If an activity is non-profit and enriches the community, then its taxation needs to be reviewed and should not be treated as an ordinary business activity. So I hope for a global rethinking of the fiscal approach, in the name of subsidiarity ».