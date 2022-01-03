now the singer against sister Jamie Lynn. The dispute on Instagram- Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

“She is very, very angry and hurt. She feels like her sister has let her down in the most important battle of her life, the one to get out of her father’s tutelage, “a source told” E! ” And he stopped following her on Instagram

Britney Spears, 40, and her sister Jamie Lynn (30) seem to have drifted apart and are now more distant than ever. The singer of “Toxic” reproaches her sister for not having supported her in her battle to free herself from the tutelage of her father Jamie (in a controversy that lasted 13 years). “Britney feels totally abandoned by her sister. She is very very very angry and hurt, ”a source told” E! ” “She feels like her sister has let her down in the most important battle of her life. They have been like best friends for so many years. ” In confirmation of this estrangement between sisters came the move of Britney who, on Sunday 2 January, stopped following Jamie Lynn on Instagram.

The debate on Instagram A first hint of an attack on his sister had already been in July: “There is nothing worse than when the people closest to you, who have never been there for you, publish things about your situation, whatever. it is, and they talk about support – wrote Britney on Instagram – how dare the people you love most to say something? Did they ever reach out to help me get up? How dare you publicly say you care now: Did you ever reach out when I was drowning? Again, NO. So if you are reading this and you know who you are, if you find the courage to say something about my situation just to save face in public, please stop. ” Jamie Lynn is 10 years younger than Britney and entered the world of entertainment at a very young age, first as an actress in the TV series “Zoey 101” and then as a singer with a series of albums between pop and country, always presenting herself as “the sister younger than Britney Spears ».