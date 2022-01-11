Now the tax authorities go hunting on social media: the latest found against tax evaders and “crafty”

The taxman, this time, will not really let anyone escape, in fact he believes that with this new method he can frame all those who intend to evade taxes without paying them. And since the issue could concern us closely since it involves social media, let’s analyze the matter better and find out what they have thought of doing.

Unfortunately, theItaly, is among the major countries ofEurope with the highest rate of tax evaders that there is. The data speak clear and seem to increase with the months go by, a sign that the situation, rather than improve, worst from time to time.

However, we must not miss the hopes: lo State deals with this problem from a lot of time, and since it is not left out for obvious reasons one is always found solution sooner or later.

In this case, they seem to have succeeded in find it since they have decided to concentrate their own Strength directly in the social network, another place where they could take place these scams. What have they decided to do about it?

Explanation of the new law

The Tax intervened in this area with regard to some analyses made properly by the Government, which took of aim all the photo made in important places, like luxury restaurants, private property and so on. In short, whatever has a great value In short.

Hence, they have not ruled out the possibility that anyone who posts Images like that can get a certain gain not indifferent. To do this, however, you will need to follow the instructions of the new reform oftax administration expected from Pnrr, according to which we will have to ask the authorization to Privacy Guarantor.

There law it is not really one Italian idea: the government was inspired by the French model, in which in the Budget law of 2020 granted to tax authorities “the right to check the veracity of tax returns through the information available on social networks and web platforms“.

From these expectations, it is clear that from now on we will have to do Attention to what we will put on applications we use, like Instagram for example, to prevent the government from going against it. The goal, in summary, would be to prevent thetax evasion after getting the consent, and if this idea proves to be useful it will probably continue to evolve with the spend some time, although some are skeptical of the about.

We conclude with one declaration in this regard, in which this is said: “By increasing the capacity of the Agency led by Ernesto Maria Ruffini to investigate the data that taxpayers disseminate in their daily transactions and also adding the traces left on social media, the control activity would have a decisive boost“.