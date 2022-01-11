Now the taxman is hunting tax evaders also from social networks: the latest weapon to refine the hunt

The taxman has refined its weapons in recent years, and to keep up with the times it has obviously introduced digital and technological tools. The latest improvement, as the Libero newspaper writes, concerns social networks, a social web space that practically every Italian uses every day every day.

Well, according to what the newspaper wrote on its online site, the taxman is using social media to track down the crafty ones who don’t pay taxes, the tax evaders. How are you simply wondering viewing the photos you post, your lifestyle, so if you take a thousand and one night holidays, if you ride in a supercar, and if you show expensive watches. Good, if you pay taxes there is no problem, but if by any chance you “forgot” to declare something to the taxman, well at that point it could be trouble.

THE TAX AND THE HUNTING FOR THE EVASORS THROUGH SOCIAL PHOTOS: ATTENTION

“The tax authorities could use this habit of yours to set you up – writes the newspaper directed by Sallusti – be careful, in short, to share images of dinners at restaurants and luxury gifts”. At the moment it is not yet an effective practice, but according to what ilgiornale.it reports, in the not too distant future “those images could be exploited by the Revenue to ascertain the taxpayer’s income”. This is what is foreseen by a document from the ministry of economy, which aims to explain, in black and white, the objectives of the tax administration reform envisaged by the NRP, the national resilience plan that can be implemented thanks to the funds granted by the European Union, the Recovery Fund. However, it should be noted that, in order to use photographs and images of everyday life against a potential tax evader, it will be necessary the authorization of the Privacy Guarantor, consequently it will not be a “light” operation.

In any case, this is not an Italian novelty, as other nations already apply it to hunt down tax evaders, such as France, which with the budget law of 2020, introduced a rule that allows the tax authorities “the right to check the veracity of tax returns through the information available on social networks and web platforms “. Libero, returning to the Privacy Guarantor issue, however recalled that the Privacy Code sees among its activities of significant general interest “The prevention and fight against tax evasion”. Ilgiornale.it concludes: “By increasing the capacity of the Agency led by Ernesto Maria Ruffini to investigate the data that taxpayers disseminate in their daily transactions and also adding the traces left on social networks, the control activity would have a decisive boost”.