now the Xiaomi cost 20 euros

Who said that to buy a good pair of wireless headphones, of a good brand, do you have to spend a lot of money? This is no longer the case, because the market is so crowded with products and producers that i average prices they have gone down a lot and, if you turn to a product that is no longer very young, they can be done incredible deals.









This is the case with headphones Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, a model that, as the name suggests, was born “basic“but, like all Xiaomi products, it is also characterized by an excellent price / features ratio. Presented in mid-2020 at a price of around 40 euros, it has now cost half the price and is an excellent choice especially for those who do not like “in-ear” headphones, but at the same time do not want to give up the active noise reduction (ANC). The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, in fact, have a “semi in-ear” design and are equipped with ANC thanks to the two integrated microphones. But they also have several other technical features that make them very interesting.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic: features

Let’s clear away any possible misunderstanding immediately: the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic they are, and will always remain, an economic model. But not for that, it means that they are badly done. On the contrary: the opposite is true.

First of all because the connection is Bluetooth 5.0, therefore very stable and with fast coupling. Then because they have a good sound driver, from 14.2mm. Finally, because they have a good active noise cancellation algorithm (ANC): it does not work miracles, also because the ear canal is not completely blocked by the headphones, but the result is surprising if you look at the price of this Xiaomi product.

Theautonomy declared, equal to 5 hours, which becomes 20 with the charging case. The weight is also excellent, just barely 4.7 grams per earphone (48 grams with case). There is also the automatic detection of the position: if they are removed from the ear, playback stops.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic: the Amazon offer

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, on Amazon, have been sold thousands and thousands with average reviews of four stars out of five. It is fair to say that there is no shortage of positive ones from people expecting higher quality sound or additional features.

Most reviews, on the other hand, all go into the same review: for this price it is difficult to ask for more. What price? Today on Amazon the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic barely cost 19.99 euros (-19 euros, -49%), sold and shipped by Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic