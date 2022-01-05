now they are 8, here are all the names – SOS Fanta

There is another game in doubt in Serie A. It is Bologna v Inter, given that the hosts have to deal with four new positives at Covid. In addition to those of Hickey, Viola, Dominguez and Molla. Bologna has announced the names: today they are positive Medel, Santander (blocked in Paraguay), Van Hooijdonk and Vignato. Mihajlovic’s team plays at home and therefore must not go away from the region, but 8 positive players are a lot. And above all four new cases 24 hours after the race. If the League, as it seems, does not intend to postpone any match, then the decision will be made by the ASL. “We prepare it and play it. I will prepare the matches as if they were to be played, then I will adapt according to what happens“Said Mihajlovic. Here all the games at risk with live updates.

THE COMMUNICATION – “Bologna Fc 1909 announces that following the tests carried out, the positive Covid-19 of the players was detected Gary Medel, Federico Santander, Sydney Van Hooijdonk and Emanuel Vignato. As per protocol, the local health authorities were notified and the players were placed in home isolation “.

