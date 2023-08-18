Now they ask him to return the Oscar

ltoo scared Sandra Bullock He is not going through one of the best moments of his life. In addition, it may be the most complicated affair of her career since her boyfriend, Brian Randle, died at age 57. The couple was formal since 2015 and unfortunately, the model and photographer died after fighting till the last day against ELA, a disease from which he had been suffering for three years. ,We ask for privacy at this time to mourn and deal with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Brian. His loving family,” he prayed in a statement.

The news comes a year after Bullock announced she was ending her acting career in order to focus on caring for Brian and be able to spend more time with him. However, After the death of his partner, it seems that bad times are not over for himAnd this time news related to the professional world is coming.

an oscar they ask you to return

Sandra’s career peaked when she won him Oscar from the Academy for his performance in the film ‘The Blind Side’. Based on true events, she played the role of Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film. The plot revolves around how his family welcomes Michael Oher, a homeless young black man who stands out in American football and whom they support to succeed. A movie was released in 2009 but it is now, 14 years latersince the controversy The real hero of the story wants to raise his voice to incriminate that the Tuohy family lied about how events happened in order to gain an advantage.

In his complaint, the former NFL player indicated that he was defrauded so that the adoptive family would keep the profits of the book and film. more than that, he keeps it He was not adopted, but signed papers indicate that he was from the conservatory.

At this point many users of the social network have asked Sandra Bullock to give up the Oscar for Best Actress that she won in the 2010 edition. These facts surrounding her partner’s death indicate that Sandra will be “heartbroken”, as the Daily Mail learned via a source close to the actress: “Losing Brian has been an emotionally difficult time for her, and now everything that’s unfolding from the Michael Oher news has her heart broken in a different way.,

Although it’s not good news, there are some important voices who have stood up for him, like the actor who gave life to Ohr, Quinton Aaron, who gave his perspective in The New York Post: “Sandra did nothing wrong. She is my girl and she is going through a very difficult time right now. I really feel like they should leave her alone and stop trying to attack her ” ,He gave a great performance. And it shouldn’t affect something that has nothing to do with him,” he said.