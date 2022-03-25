now they want to project themselves as respectful of the environment

Peter Wall, CEO of Argo Blockchain, at the 12,000-square-foot power plant under construction in Dickens County, Texas, on March 15, 2022. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)

Along a dust-covered road in rural Texas, cryptocurrency startup Argo Blockchain is building a power plant for the internet age: a cryptocurrency “mining” site filled with computers churning out new bitcoin.

However, according to Argo, unlike other bitcoin mining operations that consume large amounts of fossil fuels and produce carbon emissions, the company is trying to be environmentally responsible. One morning this month, during a tour of the 11,700-square-meter construction site led by Peter Wall, CEO of Argo, he pointed to a row of wind turbines whose white rays gleamed in the sunlight a few feet away. kilometers of distance.

The new facility, about an hour from Lubbock, will get most of its electricity from solar and wind power sources, Wall said. “It’s the nirvana of bitcoin mining,” Wall said. “You look into the distance and there is renewable energy.”

Makeover

Facing criticism from politicians and environmentalists, the cryptocurrency mining industry has embarked on an initiative to change its image to challenge the prevailing idea that its electricity-guzzling computers are bad for the climate. The five largest publicly traded crypto mining companies claim to be building or already operating plants powered by renewable energy and industry executives have begun to argue that the demand for crypto miners will create opportunities for solar and wind energy producing companies to open their own plants.

The effort — part public relations exercise, part genuine attempt to make the industry more sustainable — has intensified since last spring, when China began cracking down on crypto mining, forcing some mining operations mined to relocate to the United States. A trade group called the Bitcoin Mining Council was also formed last year, in part to address climate issues, after Elon Musk criticized the industry for using fossil fuels.

Crypto mining does not involve shovels or picks. Rather, the term refers to a currency creation and verification process that is essential to the bitcoin ecosystem. Powerful computers compete with each other to process transactions, solve complex mathematical problems that require quintillions of numerical calculations per second. As a reward for this authentication service, miners receive new coins, which are a financial incentive to keep computers running.

In the early days of Bitcoin, a crypto enthusiast could mine coins using software on a laptop. However, as digital assets have become more popular, the amount of energy required to generate bitcoins has increased. Currently, a single bitcoin transaction requires more than 2,000 kilowatt hours of electricity or enough energy to power the average American home for 73 days, according to researchers’ calculations.

Electrical distribution panels at the Argo Blockchain power plant under construction in Dickens County, Texas, on March 15, 2022. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)

To do that, some miners are resurrecting disused coal plants or using cheap natural gas to power their computers. Last month, a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Joule found that global bitcoin mining could be responsible for some 65 megatonnes of carbon dioxide a year, an amount comparable to Greece’s emissions.

According to the study, the bitcoin network’s use of green energy sources also fell an average of 25 percent in August 2021 compared to 42 percent in 2020 (the industry claims its average energy use renewables is close to 60 percent). In part, this is a result of China’s crackdown which disconnected a source of cheap hydropower. However, it is also a reflection of fundamental economic incentives, said Alex de Vries, one of the authors of the study published in Joule. Renewable energy sources are intermittent: the sun shines for only part of the day and wind speeds fluctuate considerably.

“If miners want to maximize their profits, they need to put their machines where they can run all day,” de Vries said.

The sheer amount of energy used by bitcoin has long outraged environmentalists. However, the criticism that left the deepest impression came from Musk, a longtime Bitcoin adept, who in May commented on Twitter that Tesla, his electric car company, was no longer accepting cryptocurrency payments because of froml “increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions”.

His tweet put the mining industry in crisis. Michael Saylor, CEO of software company MicroStrategy, which invests heavily in bitcoin, contacted Musk about the climate issue. A group of mining executives, including Saylor and Wall, later met with Musk via Zoom.

“He wanted to make sure the industry was on the side of sustainability and he gave us some advice,” Saylor recalled. “Her words of encouragement from him were: ‘Find out how clean and sustainable energy is. Determine how much you’re using.’” (Musk did not respond to a request for comment.)

After the call, Saylor founded the Bitcoin Mining Council, a forum where the industry can share ideas and coordinate environmental strategies. One member, TeraWulf, has pledged to use more than 90 percent zero-emission energy in its cryptocurrency mines. The firm has two projects underway: a decommissioned coal plant in upstate New York that would run on hydropower, and a nuclear-powered facility in Pennsylvania.

“Everyone I talk to mentions carbon neutrality,” said Paul Prager, CEO of TeraWulf. “The language has completely changed.”

However, financial priorities and technological barriers in the crypto mining industry, which includes more than a dozen publicly traded companies such as Argo, are preventing a full shift towards renewable energy. In late 2020, Marathon, one of the largest publicly traded mining companies, began mining bitcoin at a coal-fired plant in Montana, citing easy access to cheap energy.

Texas: hot spot

In recent months, Texas has become a crypto mining hotspot, having attracted more than two dozen companies. The state has an unusual structure of incentives thatIt suits the emerging industry: When electricity demand peaks statewide, the Texas grid operator offers discounts to businesses that can go offline quickly, so power flows to traditional homes. Many cryptomines can be turned on and off in seconds, so you can take advantage of the incentive with a minimum of inconvenience.

The deal was part of the lure for Argo, a London-based company founded in 2017 that has two other mines in Quebec, where it uses mostly hydropower. Wall said Argo was also drawn to the abundance of green energy in West Texas. The facility outside of Lubbock will be connected to the western sector of the Texas power grid, where it is85 percent of electricity comes from solar and wind infrastructure, including a set of turbines that is almost next to the Argo construction site.

However, Wall cannot guarantee that the new Argo center will not have a carbon footprint. That would require bypassing the grid and buying electricity directly from a renewable energy company.

“A lot of those renewable energy producers are still a bit skeptical of cryptocurrencies,” he commented. “Crypto miners don’t have the credit profiles to sign ten or fifteen year deals.”

Wall mentioned that in the future, Argo plans to build its own solar panels at the Texas site and strike deals with local renewable energy companies to buy electricity directly from them.

