now they will have a standard model – The Foreign Ministry will order consular fees

After in a journalistic investigation the Listin Diario exposed millionaire amounts handled at “discretion” in Dominican consulates in Haiti, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) announced that this unit is working on the modernization of the consular operation of the country, which includes a reevaluation of services and rates at a general level.

The investigation revealed that between 2015 and 2020 at least 79.5 million dollars, RD$3.7 billion taking into account the exchange rate of the years studied, were collected by the five Dominican consulates in Haiti for issuing visas.

A sum of which only 11.6 million dollars entered the coffers of the Dominican State, according to certifications from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex), this is equivalent to 20% of all the money collected by the consular missions in Port-au-Prince, Juana Méndez , Anse-A-Pitre, Belladere and Cap-Haïtien.

This State dependency received US$4,232,850.00 from the Port-au-Prince consulate, which represents only 24% of the income for this concept.

Despite the fact that on different occasions this newspaper asked Mirex to know if the consulates sent them a report on the economic expenses they incur with the money from the endowments they receive, in addition to information on the expenses of the consulates based on the money they collect for consular services, the response provided by them does not correspond to what was requested.

However, after the publication of the journalistic work, through a press release, Mirex reported that it will implement a test plan in 2022 with the aim of making procedures more efficient, especially those related to visa and passport issuance.

“This work is carried out through an international public tender, in order to provide greater efficiency in the reception of documents, follow-up, procedures, as well as transparency of income, mainly in the concepts of visa and passport issuance, starting the implementation of a pilot plan this year,” the agency said.

As specified by the entity in the document, this system will allow consular officials to focus on their tasks of verifying regulatory compliance on the part of applicants, reducing response time.

“One of the greatest advantages that this outsourcing of services brings is that it eliminates the interference of people outside the process, who in many cases charge exorbitant fees to users,” says the letter.

Focusing on fees, the government entity announced that it is looking for alternatives to eliminate traditional cost overruns, as well as discretion and disparity in fees between consulates for processes such as the issuance or renewal of passports, an aspect that was addressed in the research work published in days past by this newspaper.

The investigation showed that the prices to obtain a Dominican visa in Haiti range between 85 and 250 US dollars, according to information provided by the different consulates in the sister nation, when the price set by the Mirex is between 40 and 60 dollars.

This amount that is charged to nationals of the neighboring country to cross into Dominican territory was described by several Haitian citizens as “an abuse.”

Complaints about prices also transcend the Dominican consulate in New York, since, if in Haiti the money is in the visas, in this North American city and other cities in the world it is in the passports. Between 2018 and 2020, the Dominican consulate in New York issued 76,582 passport books, receiving at least around US$13,018,940.

Of that amount, the Dominican State only received US$3,352,194 during those three years. While in the Dominican Republic renewing a passport costs between RD$1,650 in the normal version and RD$2,650 for a VIP one, in this consulate the price of a passport valid for six years is around 130 dollars, about 7,268 pesos.

KNOW MORE

The consulates.

The country currently has 47 consulates and 30 consular sections in the same number of embassies through which procedures for the issuance and renewal of passports, civil registration and visas are carried out.

deep changes.

Mirex said they have made “profound changes to the consular missions”, eliminating unnecessary personnel in several consulates, such as the one in New York, which had 42 appointed vice-consuls, and was reduced to about 8 today.